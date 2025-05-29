"The next Serbian GOAT" - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder's secret weapon who missed his rookie year to join SGA & Co.

The OKC Thunder have secured their place in the NBA Finals. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, winning the series 4-1.

The Thunder are led by the league's newest MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and have the potential to dominate the NBA in the coming decade with their young core. However, Oklahoma has performed this well while still missing a top-tier talent.

The 12th pick from the 2024 NBA draft, Nikola Topic, missed his rookie season with the Thunder because of an ACL injury. He was projected to be a top-five talent coming into the league and is expected to boost the Thunder squad next season.

In an X post (formerly Twitter) on Monday, ClutchPoints reported on Topic's inclusion in the Thunder squad next season, and fans online chimed in the comments section to express their thoughts on the Serbian International.

"The next Serbian goat," one fan said.

"The best Serbian in the world joining the world champs!" another fan said.

"I’m telling you, if he develops fast and reaches potential quickly and replaces let’s say Caruso or Wallace’s minutes, OKC will be a dynasty," another fan said.

While some fans were hyped about Topic's future inclusion in the Thunder squad, others expressed their suspicions.

"Nah topic is not that good hes like starter level," one fan said.

Calling Topic a star is a stretch," another fan said.

"Calling Topic a star before he steps on an NBA court is WILD," another fan said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dedicates OKC Thunder's Finals qualification to the fans

The OKC Thunder have a chance to make history and grab their first championship after 46 years. The last time the franchise won an NBA championship was in 1979 as the Seattle Supersonics. The last time they qualified for the Finals was in 2012 with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden leading the way.

On Thursday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked with The Athletic after securing a place for his team in the grandest stage of all. He dedicated the win to the fans and quoted them as his motivator behind his efforts.

"What I wanted the most was for the fans to be able to enjoy this,” he said. “I wanted them to be able to enjoy the moment. I wanted to make sure that, above everything else, I could give them my energy and effort. I wanted the fans to get what they deserve."

The OKC Thunder will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final series in the NBA Finals starting on Jun. 5.

