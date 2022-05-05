“The next transformation for him is, I’ve gotta learn to play without the ball” - Charles Barkley advices 3-time NBA All-Star to make adjustments to his game to have a winning impact for his team

Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley pointed out one area where Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic needs to improve to help his team achieve favorable results. Barkley believes that Doncic needs to learn how to play more off the ball, which would allow his teammates to be more aggressive.

Here's what Charles Barkley said on Inside The NBA regarding this (via House Of Highlights):

"I think Luka (Doncic) gotta take the ball out of his hands some and let Dinwiddie and Brunson go. Luka is such a ball-dominant guy, they (Mavericks) don't even play the same way when he's there. They play totally different. Dinwiddie and Brunson were really really aggressive against Utah. Next transformation for him (Doncic) is, I gotta learn to play without the ball."

Luka Doncic is vital to the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of winning games, especially against a well-rounded team like the Phoenix Suns. However, the game pace becomes slower when he has the ball in his hands.

The likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie thrived in Doncic's absence against the Utah Jazz, which proved Barkley's point regarding the Mavericks' altering their playing style in Doncic's absence. Brunson averaged 32 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.3% from the long-range in Doncic's absence during the Utah Jazz series.

StatMuse @statmuse Jalen Brunson shooting without Luka this playoffs:



— 50.7 FG%

— 41.2 3P%



Jalen Brunson shooting with Luka this playoffs:



— 41.0 FG%

— 30.0 3P% Jalen Brunson shooting without Luka this playoffs:— 50.7 FG%— 41.2 3P%Jalen Brunson shooting with Luka this playoffs:— 41.0 FG%— 30.0 3P% https://t.co/Vb2ehoEFsz

However, he has managed just 18.6 points on 41% field goal shooting and 30% 3-point shooting while playing alongside the Slovenian. Meanwhile, Dinwiddie averaged 19.6 points in Luka's absence across three games and 10.4 points since the 3-time All-Star returned to the lineup.

Charles Barkley wants Luka Doncic to learn Chris Paul's style of taking control in fourth-quarter

Chris Paul has been one of the best closers this season. The Phoenix Suns point guard went off for 14 points and two assists in the Suns' 129-109 Game 2 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Paul was quiet for most of the match early on, managing only 14 points across the first three quarters.

Paul has done a remarkable job of leading the Suns on and off the court during his tenure there. One quality that stands out about the 12-time All-Star is his ability to assess game situations by taking over the charge whenever required. Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic should be learning from CP3 in that regard, saying:

"When you're a great player, you've gotta play without the ball, cause' you've to give the other guys some confidence... Luka's gonna have to do what Chris (Paul) does. Okay, Imma play my game but my job really is to bring my team home in the fourth quarter. That's what Chris is a master at."

The series now shifts to Dallas, and Luka Doncic and Co. will be hoping to make amends. They have been a dominant force when playing at home this season, so it will be interesting to see how well they capitalize on this opportunity to win the next two games and even the series.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava