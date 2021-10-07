"The ones that didn't draft me?" - LA Clippers' Terance Mann disses GMs after being voted as a breakout candidate in the 2021-22 NBA GM Survey

NBA GMs reckon LA Clippers guard Terance Mann is likely to have a breakout year in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. After the Clippers' preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Mann was asked about his views on the survey by Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated.

The Clippers guard did not shy away from taking a subtle dig at the GMs who did not pick him early during the 2019 draft. Here's what he replied to Esnaashari:

"You said GMs? The ones who didn't draft me until the 48th pick? I don't care about that."

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly @Farbod_E - “GM’s voted you among those likely to have a breakout year. What’s that like?”Terance Mann - “You said GM’s? The ones that didn’t draft me? 48th pick? I don’t care about that shit.” . @Farbod_E - “GM’s voted you among those likely to have a breakout year. What’s that like?”Terance Mann - “You said GM’s? The ones that didn’t draft me? 48th pick? I don’t care about that shit.” https://t.co/0UPm9Avfdm

Terance Mann and the LA Clippers face a stern test this season, as they will be without star man Kawhi Leonard for large swathes. Leonard suffered a knee injury (ACL) and underwent surgery in July. The Clippers are not willing to rush him back into action.

As per recent reports, Leonard is ahead of schedule in his recovery. He could join team practice by March or April, assuming there aren't any setbacks.

Would Terance Mann live up to expectations with LA Clippers this season?

Terance Mann (#14) of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings/

Terance Mann's role with the LA Clippers was limited last season. That is unlikely to be the case this time around, especially after the way he performed during the 2021 NBA playoffs. Mann stepped up big time for the team post Kawhi Leonard's injury.

He had a solid 39-point outing against the Utah Jazz in the closeout game in that series. Mann thrived as a starter and as a reserve. With Leonard likely to be out for a long time, Mann could get an extended role with the Clippers.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife TERANCE MANN 🔥39 PTS (Career-high)

72% FG

70% 3PT

100% FT

100% Dunks on the DPOY

That could mean Terance Mann's production might see a significant rise. The LA Clippers want to reduce the burden on the team's other star, Paul George. These factors could see Mann become a key part of Ty Lue's plans moving forward.

The NBA GMs who voted Terance Mann as the likeliest player to have a breakout year seem to concur on that. Mann is likely poised for a big campaign in the absence of Leonard.

