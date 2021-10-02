NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule in rehab from ACL surgery 

NBA rumors suggest that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery. The two-time NBA champ injured his right knee during the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 playoffs.

Leonard is likely to miss most of the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. There is no clear timetable available for his return. But LA Clippers fans will be pleased to hear what Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated reported regarding their star player's recovery status.

"Kawhi Leonard may be out for an extended period of time this season, but he hasn't been completely ruled out. Multiple sources have revealed that as of right now, Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule with his ACL tear rehab," he wrote.

The report also stated that the LA Clippers are in no rush to bring Kawhi Leonard back. He is expected to take his time to make sure he doesn't aggravate the injury again.

Esnaashari added:

"Even though Leonard is ahead of schedule and feeling good, the Clippers are in no rush about bringing him back. Kawhi underwent surgery on Tuesday, July 13. In some cases, athletes have returned back to practice in about 8-9 months after an ACL tear. In the most ideal scenario, Leonard could return to practice around March-April."

"League sources have indicated a hopeful return around that time frame, but it's simply too far ahead to say right now. Those on the team are very impressed with the progress Kawhi Leonard is making, but they fully understand how far away any type of return is from now."

Eshaanari confirmed that there is no official timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return as March-April is still far away, and any kind of setback or issue could occur between now and then.

NBA Rumors: Can the LA Clippers stay afloat without Kawhi Leonard during the regular season?

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Six

The LA Clippers are likely to play the majority of their regular-season games without Kawhi Leonard next campaign. The onus will be on players like Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris, among others, to help the team stay afloat until then.

The Clippers will be hoping they can avoid the play-in tournament and finish inside the top six in the Western Conference. It will put them in a strong position to compete in the NBA playoffs, especially if Kawhi Leonard makes his return by then.

The LA Clippers fared decently in the NBA Playoffs last year without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. They managed to defeat the Utah Jazz in two games without him and make their first-ever Conference Finals appearance. The Clippers had to deal with multiple injuries in the series against a full-strength Phoenix Suns team.

Marcus Morris wasn't 100%, while Ivica Zubac joined the injury list that featured the likes of Serge Ibaka and Leonard. Despite that, the LA Clippers fought hard against the Suns. They endured their first three losses of the series by slender margins.

Considering how well they played without Kawhi Leonard during that stretch, it would be fair to speculate that the LA Clippers could manage to be successful during the regular season.

Paul George is a proven leader and seems confident to take responsibility, while Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum's rejuvenation last campaign could come in handy as well.

