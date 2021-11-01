"The ones that really only matter are the championship tattoos" - Javale McGee on the most valuable tattoos on his body

Phoenix Suns center Javale McGee recently spoke about the importance of his championship tattoos, saying they are the only ones that matter while explaining the meaning behind his body art.

McGee was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers championship team, providing both with elite interior protection and a high-energy rim-running option. The center will look to add another to his three titles while bringing valuable championship experience to last year's finalists Phoenix. The Suns found the ideal backup for DeAndre Ayton in McGee, who will not only give them quality output on the court but will also be a strong locker room presence that will keep the team in good spirits in challenging times.

According to the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Javale McGee said that his championship tattoos, which he got after every title, meant a lot to him and that is what they played the game for while adding that there was room for more. Here's what he said:

"The ones that really only matter are the championship tattoos. The rest, they mean something to me personally. Got space for 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. "

McGee will look to provide energy off the bench every night as the Suns embark on yet another campaign with the goal of winning an NBA championship in mind.

Can Javale McGee win his fourth NBA championship with the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns center Javale McGee will be itching to get back to the NBA Finals

Javale McGee might have more highlights on Shaqtin' a Fool than most players but has proven himself to be a serial winner. McGee is a three-time NBA champion and a recent Olympic Gold Medal winner with Team USA. Phoenix seems to have found the right option to serve as a backup to DeAndre Ayton.

The Suns will be itching to get back to the NBA Finals due to unfinished business after losing last year's Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Considering the way other contenders in the Western Conference have started out, Phoenix has a good chance to fulfill that goal and see things through this time around.

McGee gives Phoenix yet another dynamic rim-runner and interior defender who is as relentless as DeAndre Ayton, hence allowing them to continue running the offense at the same tempo when the latter goes to the bench. With offensive stalwarts such as Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the team, the center is bound to get good looks.

Don't be surprised if you see him adding a fourth championship tattoo sooner rather than later.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar