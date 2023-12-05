"The Pelicans called": Carmelo Anthony teases podcast with reveals about TikTok debut, Knicks' hopes and teams calling him

Carmelo Anthony hung up his basketball shoes in 2022. The former NBA star is exploring new ventures in his post-playing career. Anthony is dipping his toes in the water and entering the media world. A new clip emerged that teased his latest podcast.

The show is called 7 PM in Brooklyn and will be hosted by Anthony and The Kid Mero (real name Joel Martinez). The show will drop once a week on Thursdays. Martinez formerly hosted the ultra-popular show Desus & Mero before he and Daniel Baker split.

Anthony teased some of the topics coming on his new show. The trailer promised topics about his life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One of the topics explored was whether Anthony would return to basketball. Mero asked him if any team had called him to join them. This is what the former Laker laughed and said:

“China. The Pelicans also called. That jersey would’ve been, hide that jersey, hide that.”

Anthony in China would have been something. He is famous overseas and would have likely been offered a lucrative deal. It is understandable why he passed on the opportunity.

Anthony in New Orleans would have been an interesting combination. He could have been an off-the-bench shooter for a team on the up. They could use him now to help fill the shooting void created by CJ McCollum due to his injury.

Does Carmelo Anthony believe in the Knicks?

There were other topics teased for the new show featuring Carmelo Anthony. Given the show title and Anthony’s tenure with the team, the New York Knicks will be discussed frequently on the show. The Kid Mero is also a big fan and a proud New York native.

Mero briefly asked Anthony about the Knicks' chances in the NBA In-Season Tournament. He wondered what winning the inaugural NBA Cup could mean for the Knicks franchise. Would it mean the same as winning the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the Finals?

“Yes. Well, it ain’t Larry, but it might be Gary,” Anthony replied.

Anthony’s humorous response explains what an NBA Cup trophy would mean. He did seem sincere in the brief clip that the title would be significant for the Knicks. The fans have waited for a championship since the No. 8 seed Knicks won the Eastern Conference in a lockout-shortened season back in 1999.

The title drought for the storied franchise is even longer. New York last raised an NBA championship banner in 1973. The franchise won their only other title in 1970.

Things could change if the Knicks pull off the victory in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. They advanced to the knockout round as the East wild card. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.