“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball” - Dwyane Wade believes Carmelo Anthony's next destination will be a place that really "wants him"

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade recently spoke about Carmelo Anthony's future in the NBA. The three-time NBA champion is very close friends with Anthony, who is still without a team in the offseason.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Dwyane Wade believes that Carmelo Anthony will play for a team that allows him to express himself. Wade said that a team will come for Melo that truly wants him on its roster.

"The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo and understand that he still can play the game of basketball. A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can," Dwyane Wade said.

It's unclear if Dwyane Wade was taking a dig at the LA Lakers, the team that Melo played for during the 2021-22 campaign. A turbulent season with the franchise saw them not even make the play-in tournament.

Carmelo Anthony and much of the roster were largely blamed for their age and lack of defense. They were the oldest team in the league and one of the worst defensively. The Lakers capitulated to rosters that possessed youth and athleticism.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB Carmelo Anthony’s next team is the ‘place that wants him’ says Dwyane Wade.



“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball.”



“A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can.” Carmelo Anthony’s next team is the ‘place that wants him’ says Dwyane Wade.“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo & understand that he still can play the game of basketball.”“A place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can.” https://t.co/FVwN428ls4

Is Dwyane Wade right to believe that Carmelo Anthony will find a franchise for next season?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets.

Carmelo Anthony, in a span of five years, went from averaging 27.4 points to finding himself out of the league. He was axed by the Houston Rockets during the early stages of the 2018-19 campaign.

Melo is recognized as one of the greatest scorers. While he may no longer have the power and ability that earned him that recognition, Anthony is still a very good shooter. He would solve spacing issues for many teams. Melo also has the ability to go off on any given night, thereby making him a dangerous player.

StatMuse @statmuse Carmelo Anthony as a Knick:



25/7/3

44/37/83%

7x All Star



Certified bucket. Carmelo Anthony as a Knick:25/7/344/37/83%7x All StarCertified bucket. https://t.co/H8Hsq2wZwu

Last season with the LA Lakers, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 points while primarily coming off the bench. He shot 44.7%, icluding 37.5% from beyond the arc. Melo is probably no longer a starter in the league and has been reduced to a bench role. He has thrived in that role as he brings an offensive punch off the bench.

However, the only negative quality that comes with Anthony is his defense. Melo was never a good defender and that has become even more evident with age and attrition. If a team like the Golden State Warriors signs him, he can excel as they will have good defenders surrounding Melo. The 10-time All-Star adds experience to any roster in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. Will a team sign Melo? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman