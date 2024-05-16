"The most popular man in all of sports"- LeBron James' ex-teammate teases JJ Redick amid Lakers HC job rumors

NBA analyst, commentator and sports media podcaster JJ Redick is all over the internet. The former NBA player has made the headlines as one of the frontrunners to land the LA Lakers coaching job. In terms of popularity, Redick is at the top of his professional career after retiring from basketball.

Richard Jefferson, LeBron James' former teammate, had joined JJ Redick on his podcast, “Old Man and The Three.” Jefferson teased Redick and called him the “most popular man in all of sports” at the beginning of the episode. It was concerning the Lakers coaching job rumors.

Jefferson: “[00:1:27] It’s great to be here. I am really excited umm you know with the most popular man in all if sports now. Not just broadcasting but also the NBA.”

JJ Redick knew why his former fellow NBA player was teasing him. However, he quickly changed the topic to his cap’s visor behind his head.

JJ Redick said he was wearing his cap backward because he was prohibited from recording his content with a logo on his hat. Jefferson hilariously called it “unprofessional," taking a shot at Colin Cowherd who had earlier slammed Redick for doing a podcast with his hat turned around.

Richard Jefferson had joined JJ Redick to discuss and dissect Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets have taken a 3-2 lead in the series after dropping the first two games.

JJ Redick is a favorite to land Lakers coaching job

The LA Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham after the team’s early exit in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Since then, several potential candidates have been named for the job. And JJ Redick was among those big names mentioned by several NBA Insiders.

According to The Athletic, JJ Redick had been targeted by the Lakers for the head coach job. Among the early potential contenders for the job were LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Golden State assistant coach Warriors Kenny Atkinson.

Mike Budenholzer and Charles Lee were also being considered for the job. However, Budenholzer was acquired by the Phoenix Suns and Lee by the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported JJ Redick was the favorite to land the head coach job for the Lakers going into the next season. Although, according to Stein, the Lakers are still searching for other names, the job "might well be his [JJ Redick] to lose in the interview process."

As young as Redick might be for the coaching job, in the last few years, after his retirement, he has proved that he is a basketball savant. He has discussed games with fellow analysts and broadcast regular season and playoff games. He has also dissected basketball plays with LeBron James. He has proved he is more than qualified to deserve the position.

Apart from sharing a great relationship with LeBron James, JJ Redick also commands respect from NBA players.

However, the flip side of hiring JJ Redick is his inexperience in coaching. However, in his defense, even Stever Kerr, one of the greatest NBA coaches, took his coaching job without any prior experience.

