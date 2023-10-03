“The post walk nap tho”: Savannah James emulates husband LeBron James with morning workout ahead of his 21st season

LeBron James is a workout fiend and spends millions on his body and his training regime. He even seems to have inspired his wife with his workout drive. Recently, Savannah James posted a story that she too is getting active in the early morning and is also invested in recovery like her husband, in the form of a nap.

Savannah shared her friend’s Instagram story saying the two went on a 5:30 a.m. walk. The stroll totaled 3.5 miles as per the story. Savannah added a funny caption:

LeBron James' wife Savannah is rise and grinding.

“The post walk nap tho,” Savannah wrote.

Savannah is following in her husband, LeBron’s footsteps. The King has been back on his grind. He has been putting in early morning workouts all offseason as he prepares for his 21st season in the league.

LeBron James offseason workouts

LeBron James is gearing up for his 21st season in the league and seems to be more refreshed than ever despite a deep playoff run last season. At Lakers media day, James and others revealed that he has been coming in for early morning workouts and even putting in practices even before training camp opened.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka praised James for his dedication. He has seen James as a motivator for the younger core of the Lakers roster.

“LeBron is preparing for season 21 like he's a rookie. He's been doing 6 am workouts and has been in our building as much as any player this offseason,” Pelinka said.

James has been getting up as early as 3 a.m. and posting his workouts on his stories. He seems to have found a new drive and is nowhere near retirement.

James has also brought along some of the younger players with him to his workouts. He told media members that he has worked out with young forward Rui Hachimura often this summer. He sees a lot of potential in the big man.

“We’ve worked out together pretty much all summer,” James said. “I see a lot in him. I call him my Daniel-san and I’m Mr. Miyagi.”

LeBron James will need to be in great shape to keep the Lakers title hopes alive. He is still a big part of the team despite his age. Most want to see Anthony Davis assert himself as the alpha of the team. However, it seems LeBron James is gearing up to shoulder a huge load for the team.