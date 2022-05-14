“The problem with us LA fans, we’re spoiled, we’re used to having the top players” - Shaquille O’Neal says he has nothing bad to say about Jeanie Buss, hopes she and Rob Pelinka get the Lakers back to prominence

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal sat down with Taylor Rooks. During their conversation, he explained the Lakers and Jeanie Buss are just fine. He also said Los Angeles fans have just been “spoiled” with having the best players.

Shaquille O’Neal voices his opinion on Lakers current situation

O’Neal explains:

“The problem with us LA fans, we’re spoiled, we’re used to having the top players, we’re used to going to the finals, we’re used to winning championships, and when you don’t get that, people go crazy. She knows that.”

Shaq elaborates on Jeanie’s decisions this season:

“We’re used to having big names play together and work together, but this time, it didn’t work.”

After the disappointing season from the Lakers this season, there have been many headlines dedicated to the turmoil in Los Angeles. Shaq has taken it upon himself to voice his love for Jeanie Buss and the organization and outline that the larger issue is simply, he, and other Lakers fans are just too used to being dominant contenders.

The Los Angeles Lakers have only missed the playoffs 11 times since 1960. With that and having one of the most extensive lists of NBA legends, it makes sense why their fanbase would be spoiled. Shaquille O’Neal putting himself in the category helps alleviate the idea that he is attacking anybody.

If one of the greatest centers to ever play for the Lakers is explaining both himself and the fanbase as “spoiled”, there must be some truth to the matter.

O’Neal outlines his love for Lakers owner:

“I love Jeanie Buss. I’d never have anything bad to say about Jeanie Buss … I think it’s business. Sometimes, you make investments, and they work out and they don’t, we move on. I’m not here to criticize Jeanie Buss … Miss Jeanie, I support you.”

Though Shaq has no front-office experience, his view of the Lakers is arguably more educated than most. As a historical big for the organization and now NBA analyst, O’Neal is very familiar with the structure of Los Angeles.

Pointing out that the fanbase is simply “spoiled”, may sound slightly harsh, but it makes sense. The Lakers have arguably been one of the most dominant teams in the league across history, if not the most dominant. They are tied for first place with the Boston Celtics with the most championships in league history at 17. In second place is the Chicago Bulls and Golden State tied with six.

Such success seen over such a large portion of time will hypnotize any fanbase to expect steady greatness. It is hard to perceive Los Angeles as a broken organization, but after exhausting their future for a losing season, Jeanie Buss stands with minimal options.

But, if O’Neal has hope, so must we all. “The Big Diesel” is known to speak up on matters he firmly believes in, so if he is not phased by the situation, it may not be as big a problem as it seems from the outside.

