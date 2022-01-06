“The question really is, should he start?” - Zach Lowe believes there is no debate in whether Ja Morant should be an NBA All-Star this season

The Memphis Grizzlies are having an incredible run this season and Ja Morant has been at the center of proceedings. His performance has raised questions about whether he will make the All-Star selection for the first time in his career.

Morant has been sensational this season, putting together scintillating performances every other night. His ability to attack the rim and finish strong has been the highlight of his season so far.

Although the Grizzlies put together a masterclass in his absence, losing only two games in twelve outings, they are so much better with Morant on the floor. Since his return from a knee injury, he has averaged 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc.

Many believe Ja Morant should be an All-Star this season, and it should not even be debatable. According to ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe via NBA Radio, the discussion should be whether he should be a starter.

"He's a stone-cold lock. There was like when they went 10-2 without him, there's was a moment of like 'huh, that's kinda interesting.' And then people looked, they like, 'okay, so everyone they played had major injuries, and their opponents shot like 0% from three.'"

"Even before last night when he lit up the Nets, there is no doubt that this dude is an All-Star. The real debate is whether he's the best point guard in the league. I think that's closer to a real thing, the other thing is a total straw man. Ja Morant, the question really is, should he start? And I think he's making an argument for that second guard spot with Curry in the West."

The All-Star vote commenced on Christmas Day, and fans have been allowed to choose their starters via the NBA app, NBA.com, and Twitter. Voting will end on January 22, about a month before the All-Star Game, which will take place on February 20.

Ja Morant is one of the best guards in the league right now

Ja Morant is having the best season of his career and plays as someone who has so much more to showcase. He previously declared himself a top-five point guard in the league and has backed his words with action.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, Morant's defense and three-point shooting were a concern as he did not help his team in both areas. However, the 2020 Rookie of the Year has drastically improved in both areas, shooting 40% on 4.3 attempts from behind the arc and averaging 1.4 steals per game.

Although it has been a collective effort, Morant has been the catalyst for the Grizzlies' success so far this season. The team is currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 25-14 record. Ja is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

