NBA fans online were in disbelief after former LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was outplayed by a fan in China. Russell is overseas this offseason as part of his week-long promotional tour for his signature shoe, DL0 1, under Li Ning's Way of Wade line.
In a post on social media, Russell was playing 1-on-1 against a fan. He drove to the basket and missed an easy layup, which gave possession to the fan. The fan didn't hesitate and pulled up for a 3-point shot the moment he got the ball. He made it, and the crowd went nuts.
Russell tried to defend the next possession, but the fan hit him with a nice dribble move and a side step 3-point shot. It was nothing but net as the crowd screamed, with the fan celebrating by using D'Lo's signature "ice in his veins."
Since it's the internet, D'Angelo Russell was trolled by fans online for being outplayed by a fan in a 1-on-1 game in China. The sport is popular there, so there's a lot of talent who can really hoop. It's also not surprising that Russell didn't go all out, considering he'll be a free agent next month.
Here are some of the best reactions on X:
D'Angelo Russell knew that the clip would go viral and even responded to Overtime's post. Russell acknowledged that he has to play better than a fan in these kinds of situations.
"Yaw right I gotta better!"
Russell is capitalizing on his partnership with Dwyane Wade and Li Ning to take his brand to the next level in China. It helps that he played for three of the most popular teams in the country – LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
D'Angelo Russell open to staying in Brooklyn, looking forward to free agency
For the first time in his career, D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent. Russell might have played with several teams in his career, but he was moved via trade. He always signed an extension, though it's a different situation this time around in Brooklyn.
The Brookly Nets are in the middle of a rebuild, and Russell might not be a part of it unless he wants to take a pay cut. Nevertheless, he told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater that he's open to coming back with the Nets but is also looking forward to free agency.
"I think just what the future holds with this group, what Jordi (Fernandez) and Sean (Marks) are creating, I’m familiar with it," Russell said. "Being somewhere familiar is something I’m definitely prioritizing."
At just 29 years old, Russell is in his prime, though he might be more valuable as a sixth man at this point in his career.
