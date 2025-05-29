  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • D'Angelo Russell
  • "The real Chef Curry" - Fans in disbelief as ex-Lakers D'Angelo Russell gets brutally cooked by fan in 1v1 battle in China

"The real Chef Curry" - Fans in disbelief as ex-Lakers D'Angelo Russell gets brutally cooked by fan in 1v1 battle in China

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 29, 2025 02:44 GMT
Fans in disbelief as ex-Lakers D
Fans in disbelief as ex-Lakers D'Angelo Russell gets brutally cooked by fan in 1v1 battle in China. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans online were in disbelief after former LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was outplayed by a fan in China. Russell is overseas this offseason as part of his week-long promotional tour for his signature shoe, DL0 1, under Li Ning's Way of Wade line.

Ad

In a post on social media, Russell was playing 1-on-1 against a fan. He drove to the basket and missed an easy layup, which gave possession to the fan. The fan didn't hesitate and pulled up for a 3-point shot the moment he got the ball. He made it, and the crowd went nuts.

Russell tried to defend the next possession, but the fan hit him with a nice dribble move and a side step 3-point shot. It was nothing but net as the crowd screamed, with the fan celebrating by using D'Lo's signature "ice in his veins."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since it's the internet, D'Angelo Russell was trolled by fans online for being outplayed by a fan in a 1-on-1 game in China. The sport is popular there, so there's a lot of talent who can really hoop. It's also not surprising that Russell didn't go all out, considering he'll be a free agent next month.

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

D'Angelo Russell knew that the clip would go viral and even responded to Overtime's post. Russell acknowledged that he has to play better than a fan in these kinds of situations.

"Yaw right I gotta better!"
Ad

Russell is capitalizing on his partnership with Dwyane Wade and Li Ning to take his brand to the next level in China. It helps that he played for three of the most popular teams in the country – LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

D'Angelo Russell open to staying in Brooklyn, looking forward to free agency

For the first time in his career, D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent. Russell might have played with several teams in his career, but he was moved via trade. He always signed an extension, though it's a different situation this time around in Brooklyn.

Ad

The Brookly Nets are in the middle of a rebuild, and Russell might not be a part of it unless he wants to take a pay cut. Nevertheless, he told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater that he's open to coming back with the Nets but is also looking forward to free agency.

"I think just what the future holds with this group, what Jordi (Fernandez) and Sean (Marks) are creating, I’m familiar with it," Russell said. "Being somewhere familiar is something I’m definitely prioritizing."
Ad

youtube-cover

At just 29 years old, Russell is in his prime, though he might be more valuable as a sixth man at this point in his career.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications