NBA fans online were in disbelief after former LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was outplayed by a fan in China. Russell is overseas this offseason as part of his week-long promotional tour for his signature shoe, DL0 1, under Li Ning's Way of Wade line.

Ad

In a post on social media, Russell was playing 1-on-1 against a fan. He drove to the basket and missed an easy layup, which gave possession to the fan. The fan didn't hesitate and pulled up for a 3-point shot the moment he got the ball. He made it, and the crowd went nuts.

Russell tried to defend the next possession, but the fan hit him with a nice dribble move and a side step 3-point shot. It was nothing but net as the crowd screamed, with the fan celebrating by using D'Lo's signature "ice in his veins."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since it's the internet, D'Angelo Russell was trolled by fans online for being outplayed by a fan in a 1-on-1 game in China. The sport is popular there, so there's a lot of talent who can really hoop. It's also not surprising that Russell didn't go all out, considering he'll be a free agent next month.

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Jergen Mehoff @@JergenMehoff The real Chef Curry

Ad

Idris @@the__billet DLo smoked the layup and got cooked.

Ad

Jerm @@IamJerm24 This just tells you how bad he is on defense lol

Ad

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @@BolWrld Playing in his future city 🔥

Ad

I sell sneakers @@kicks_storeNG · He’s still blowing layups man

Ad

iO's World 🌎 #D4L @@DamHesFresh Start- The Fan Bench- The Announcer Cut- D Lo

Ad

D'Angelo Russell knew that the clip would go viral and even responded to Overtime's post. Russell acknowledged that he has to play better than a fan in these kinds of situations.

"Yaw right I gotta better!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell is capitalizing on his partnership with Dwyane Wade and Li Ning to take his brand to the next level in China. It helps that he played for three of the most popular teams in the country – LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

D'Angelo Russell open to staying in Brooklyn, looking forward to free agency

For the first time in his career, D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent. Russell might have played with several teams in his career, but he was moved via trade. He always signed an extension, though it's a different situation this time around in Brooklyn.

Ad

The Brookly Nets are in the middle of a rebuild, and Russell might not be a part of it unless he wants to take a pay cut. Nevertheless, he told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater that he's open to coming back with the Nets but is also looking forward to free agency.

"I think just what the future holds with this group, what Jordi (Fernandez) and Sean (Marks) are creating, I’m familiar with it," Russell said. "Being somewhere familiar is something I’m definitely prioritizing."

Ad

At just 29 years old, Russell is in his prime, though he might be more valuable as a sixth man at this point in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More