"The reasons why I don't live there" - Dwyane Wade shares reason for moving out of Florida

NBA legend and icon Dwyane Wade had a chance to sit down with reporter Rachel Nichols recently, where he shared why he had to leave the state of Florida. According to Wade, the limited laws addressing the LGBTQ community was one of the biggest reasons as to why he had to take his family out of the state.

Wade told Nichols that the negative impact of the lack of LGBTQ policies in Florida could affect his family. He took this into consideration, which is why they left.

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state." Wade said.

"A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions."

“My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there.”



"I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Wade's daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020 and the former Miami Heat superstar has been supportive of the decision.

The former franchise star retired in 2019 and his jersey number has since been retired by the organization. Wade brought three championships to the Heat and was also an All-Star for multiple seasons. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Taking a look at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame career

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

Dwyane Wade was one of the most recognizable players in the history of the NBA during his career in the league. Drafted in 2003, Wade took the league by storm with his thunderous dunks and tenacious defensive skills. Despite being a short shooting guard, he played bigger and led his team night in and night out.

In his prime, he was behind Kobe Bryant in the best shooting guard debate. He was the first to win a championship among the top stars in his draft. Together with Shaquille O'Neal, he gave the Heat franchise a championship as a rising star in the NBA.

In the 2010s, he teamed up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to add two more to his collection. Although he was never an MVP, he played as if he was one. He came close in 2009, but lost to his close friend and former teammate, LeBron. After winning three titles, his legacy with the Heat was secured.

There's no player in the league right now that could come close to what Wade did back when he was still an active player. He ended his career on his terms and has earned his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

