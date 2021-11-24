"The refs are on my a**; I can't even breathe on him" - Marcus Morris complains that the NBA referees have made it extremely hard for him to guard Luka Doncic

Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic have had a lot of history, which runs back to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The former believes that that could be one of the reasons the refs don't even let him get close to Doncic during games.

Both teams have met each other twice in two years during the first round. Although the Clippers won on both occasions, the Dallas Mavericks certainly did not make things easy for them.

Morris, who returned from injury, played in the Clippers vs Mavericks game, where he scored ten points in 30 minutes. The game went into overtime, but the Mavericks hung on to take a 112-104 win on the night. Speaking about how he feels the refs watch him closely when the two teams play, Marcus Morris Sr., said in his post-game interview:

"Kudos to their team. I like their team. They're playing well; they've been sticking together, they've had the same players for a few years. It's always fun having them battles."

"I think over the years it's dumbed down a little bit, because first of all the refs are on my ass. I can't even talk to Luka; I can't even breathe on him. So you know that kind of like makes it a little words in our words corny, but it's still competition."

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Marcus Morris: "The refs are on my ass. I can't even talk to Luka, I can't even breathe on him."



Then adds on the rivalry:



"We beat them all the time so until they get a win, it's really on our side. But kudos to their team. I like their team. They're playing well." Marcus Morris: "The refs are on my ass. I can't even talk to Luka, I can't even breathe on him."Then adds on the rivalry:"We beat them all the time so until they get a win, it's really on our side. But kudos to their team. I like their team. They're playing well." https://t.co/jZXvvIK0OQ

Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic first exchanged words when the former appeared to stamp on Doncic's injured foot in the 2020 playoffs. The incident saw Morris receive huge criticism because Doncic is the main player of the Mavs and key to their postseason ambitions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Marcus Morris was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for this foul on Luka Doncic. Marcus Morris was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for this foul on Luka Doncic. https://t.co/Cr7iTOegJe

Throughout the years, the two teams have engaged in some high octane battles. This time around, though, the Mavericks had the last laugh, as they took home a win by restricting the Clippers to a single point in overtime.

Paul George's heroics go in vain as Luka Doncic's Mavericks eke out thrilling overtime win

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers started the game on top, as they scored 26 points, compared to the Mavericks' 21. There was not much that separated the two teams at half-time. However, the Mavericks took control of the game in the third quarter by scoring 38 points, and restricting the Clippers to 28.

Only five points separated the two teams going into the fourth quarter. When it looked like Dallas would walk home with the win, Paul George took over. With only 1.1 seconds to go, Terrance Mann inbounded the ball to him. Without wasting any time, PG pulled out a tough shot, which went in to take the game to OT.

ESPN @espn PAUL GEORGE HITS THE THREE TO SEND IT TO OT‼️ PAUL GEORGE HITS THE THREE TO SEND IT TO OT‼️ https://t.co/IqBOqaSAfw

However, the Clippers ran out of steam in overtime, scoring only one point as they lost 112-104 on the night. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points for the Mavs on 56.2% shooting from the field. Doncic had a near triple-double, bagging 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Reggie Jackson was stunning on the night for the Clippers. He scored 31 points and grabbed ten rebounds to keep his team in the game. Paul George also stepped up with 26 points, and nailed a game-tying shot, but the Clippers faltered in overtime.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The LA Clippers will next face the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday. They will hope to put on a great show and get a positive result at home.

Edited by Bhargav