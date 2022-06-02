"The refs had to cheat for the Celtics the ENTIRE series against Miami!", "Ngl the warriors celtics odds are NUTS" - Fans send in hilarious reactions as Golden State Warriors prepare to take on Boston Celtics in Game 1

With the 2022 NBA Finals matchup set to take place between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, NBA fans couldn't help but express their thoughts before Game 1.

After a grueling road through the playoffs, the two storied franchises will find themselves facing off against each other for the first time in the modern era.

The last time the two sides were pitted against each other was in the 1964 NBA Finals. Given the dominance of the Celtics of old, Boston won the matchup against Wilt Chamberlain's San Francisco Warriors 4-1.

While the game has changed significantly since, the Warriors have emerged as the ruling dynasty in this era of the NBA.

Looking to dethrone the Dubs in their first Finals appearance since 2010, the Boston Celtics are a young team with a lot of life. While the Warriors look dominant regardless, the oddmakers have favored Boston to win it all this year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Celtics have a strong chance to beat the Warriors in the #NBAFinals , according to ESPN's BPI The Celtics have a strong chance to beat the Warriors in the #NBAFinals, according to ESPN's BPI 👀 https://t.co/JJzaNSwfGF

With several metrics offering different results, fans had to chip in to offer their own opinions on the matter. Here are some of the most valuable reactions from fans on Twitter:

Josh @JoshuaHouck1 and they still almost lost it. In a fair fight the warriors would sweep. @SportsCenter The refs had to cheat for the Celtics the ENTIRE series against Miami!and they still almost lost it. In a fair fight the warriors would sweep. @SportsCenter The refs had to cheat for the Celtics the ENTIRE series against Miami! 😂😂😂😂and they still almost lost it. In a fair fight the warriors would sweep.

Digital Marz🪐 @digital_marz @SportsCenter These Celtics have zero Finals experience, they barley beat a Heat team with only Butler playing good and they're 86% favorites against a 4X NBA Championship team! The Celtics might get swept right off the court @SportsCenter These Celtics have zero Finals experience, they barley beat a Heat team with only Butler playing good and they're 86% favorites against a 4X NBA Championship team! The Celtics might get swept right off the court 💀

Andrew Weberg @A_Weberg @digital_marz @SportsCenter Don't forget Celtics significantly outsize the Warriors, and they have arguably the best defense of all time. Miami matches up well against Boston, so does Milwaukee. The warriors do not. @digital_marz @SportsCenter Don't forget Celtics significantly outsize the Warriors, and they have arguably the best defense of all time. Miami matches up well against Boston, so does Milwaukee. The warriors do not.

Guru @DrGuru_ Steph/Klay/Draymond were all drafted by the Warriors.



Tatum/Brown/Smart were all drafted by the Celtics.



It’s cool to see a Finals matchup between teams who were built, not bought. Steph/Klay/Draymond were all drafted by the Warriors. Tatum/Brown/Smart were all drafted by the Celtics. It’s cool to see a Finals matchup between teams who were built, not bought. https://t.co/iUJSKT8I1W

Antonin @antonin_org Warriors will defeat the Celtics in 6 games. Warriors will defeat the Celtics in 6 games.

Joe Knows @JoeKnowsYT So Kyrie left Boston and KD left Golden State, so they could team up and now both the teams they left are in the NBA Finals. Thats some crazy shiiiiiiiiiiiiii So Kyrie left Boston and KD left Golden State, so they could team up and now both the teams they left are in the NBA Finals. Thats some crazy shiiiiiiiiiiiiii 😂😂😂

Dom2K🌊⛱️ @Dom_2k

There's no way this is an unwinnable series for GS Ngl the warriors celtics odds are NUTSThere's no way this is an unwinnable series for GS Ngl the warriors celtics odds are NUTSThere's no way this is an unwinnable series for GS 😭

Tyrae @imTyraee A Warriors vs Celtics finals matchup A Warriors vs Celtics finals matchup https://t.co/yT0boOsUG9

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Lakers fans watching the Celtics and Warriors reach the NBA Finals Lakers fans watching the Celtics and Warriors reach the NBA Finals 😭 https://t.co/RXIUG7eli7

Matt @mattsceltics

Vs

“ you don’t wanna see us next year” @statmuse It’s “ energy has shifted”Vs“ you don’t wanna see us next year” @statmuse It’s “ energy has shifted”Vs “ you don’t wanna see us next year”

Flight @Flight23White Warriors in 5 Celtics interesting but lack IQ Warriors in 5 Celtics interesting but lack IQ

Although the odds have favored the Boston Celtics to win, the general tone sees fans supporting the Warriors. This support can be considered an educated opinion at this stage.

The Golden State Warriors have reached six NBA Finals in the last eight years - winning three of the five that they have played in. Their overall experience and championship experience favors them.

However, the Celtics are no pushovers. With an incadescent young core and one of the best defensive rotations in the league, Boston will prove to be a tough competition for the experienced Warriors.

Could the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics?

Grant Williams and Steph Curry battle for the ball

The Golden State Warriors have reigned as the dynasty for the better part of the last ten years. Considering the sheer depth of experience and talent at their disposal, they should be a more reliable choice to emerge as winners.

Having missed the playoffs for consecutive seasons, the Dubs have finally returned to the biggest stage in the NBA. Given the sheer momentum on their side, they look unstoppable.

With a five-game closeout against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State have also enjoyed sufficient rest and time to prepare against the Celtics' schemes. This is a huge advantage considering Steve Kerr's genius as a tactician.

Overall, the Golden State Warriors benefit from several advantages. The difficulties arise from within the Boston roster itself.

The Boston Celtics have been nothing short of impressive this season. Given the size available at each position, Boston are a potential matchup nightmare in the paint. With a significant advantage on the rebounding end and on rim-protection, the Warriors will have their hands full.

The difference comes down to championship experience and tenacity. With Finals pressure influencing performance, the Celtics could struggle early. Should the Dubs take advantage of this, they will find themselves in a better position to win their fourth ring.

