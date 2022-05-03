"The refs in Memphis would’ve had Draymond on death row tonight for this" - NBA sends in hilarious reactions to Jae Crowder kicking Luka Doncic in the groin incident

NBA fans couldn't help but react to Jae Crowder's flop and fragrant foul on Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. While the NBA is known for its physicality, Crowder seems to have crossed a line with what looked like a kick-out at Doncic.

In what is turning out to be an intense series, the Suns forward made an exaggerated flop to draw a foul on the Mavericks superstar. However, in the process of doing so, Crowder also managed to kick Doncic in the groin.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Crowder got a flagrant 1 after this groin hit on Luka Crowder got a flagrant 1 after this groin hit on Luka 😨 https://t.co/3NK4OPX2f9

Given his reputation as a "dirty player" outside of the Suns fanbase, Crowder was called for a flagrant 1 foul. While this in itself was quite justified, NBA fans were bewildered considering the nature of flagrant fouls being dished out in the playoffs this season.

Several fans compared it to the ejection awarded to Draymond Green after his actions against Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the situation and Crowder's reputation.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Bad Sports Refs @BadSportsRefs The refs in Memphis would’ve had Draymond on death row tonight for this



Jae Crowder gets a flagrant 1 The refs in Memphis would’ve had Draymond on death row tonight for thisJae Crowder gets a flagrant 1 https://t.co/EBKHfNOM8A

Kirk Henderson @KirkSeriousFace Not a thing Jae Crowder does is a normal basketball move so I think it's a flagrant one Not a thing Jae Crowder does is a normal basketball move so I think it's a flagrant one

claire de lune @ClaireMPLS jae crowder: *literally kicks luka in the balls*



reggie miller, without a shred of irony: "jae crowder is playing amazing defense on luka" jae crowder: *literally kicks luka in the balls*reggie miller, without a shred of irony: "jae crowder is playing amazing defense on luka"

Vector @vector751 Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Crowder got a flagrant 1 after this groin hit on Luka Crowder got a flagrant 1 after this groin hit on Luka 😨 https://t.co/3NK4OPX2f9 This is like the fourth time Jae Crowder has done this to someone and the refs still only giving him flagrant ones? twitter.com/bleacherreport… This is like the fourth time Jae Crowder has done this to someone and the refs still only giving him flagrant ones? twitter.com/bleacherreport…

round deux mavsmarié @mavsmarie I hate Jae Crowder so much I hate Jae Crowder so much

❤️‍🩹 @CHlGABOO @Dom_2k Draymond grabbing a jersey vs jae crowder nut kick @Dom_2k Draymond grabbing a jersey vs jae crowder nut kick https://t.co/3duebGW3Wx

Guru @DrGuru_ What Jae Crowder just did to Luka is wayyyy worse than what Draymond did to Clarke, and they gave Crowder a Flagrant 1. What Jae Crowder just did to Luka is wayyyy worse than what Draymond did to Clarke, and they gave Crowder a Flagrant 1.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Jae Crowder to Luka Doncic Jae Crowder to Luka Doncic https://t.co/xqaPZZIU5C

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Draymond Green watching Jae Crowder and Luka Doncic's replay Draymond Green watching Jae Crowder and Luka Doncic's replay 😂 https://t.co/Y0tUiR91Yy

“Three-Peat” Fan/WestBRICK @opinionsondanba Jae Crowder’s occupation if he wasn’t a dirty player Jae Crowder’s occupation if he wasn’t a dirty player https://t.co/ZfAJTRSRBm

jw @the__johnw Jae crowder just Patrick Beverley with a good barber Jae crowder just Patrick Beverley with a good barber https://t.co/m38PiOxGjc

Although Jae Crowder's foul on Luka Doncic could have seen worse outcomes, the Mavericks star continued to play and perform for his team in Game 1.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, the Phoenix Suns still managed to come away with a 121-114 win. Having been suppressed by solid performances from Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, the Dallas Mavericks also struggled to get their own offense going.

Nevertheless, the Mavs looked like a competitive side. With the potential to turn things up in Game 2, it will be interesting to see how Dallas approaches the situation going forward.

Luka Doncic's masterful performance in Game 1

Luka Doncic attempts to score off a layup

Luka Doncic is rightfully regarded as one of the most talented young stars in the league. Making his first appearance in the playoff semifinals, Doncic brought his A-game against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1.

Although the Mavs came up with a loss down the stretch, the Slovenian wonderkid recorded 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the night. While also shooting 15-30 from the floor, Luka was great at exploiting mismatches and finding his teammates when they were open.

MavsMuse @MavsMuse Luka Dončić despite the loss:



45 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

11-14 FT



— He has the most 40+ point Playoff games in NBA history for a player 23 or younger. Luka Dončić despite the loss:45 PTS12 REB8 AST11-14 FT— He has the most 40+ point Playoff games in NBA history for a player 23 or younger. https://t.co/VjWHi8HuzY

Luka Doncic hit one big shot after another to keep Dallas in the game. He sometimes still displays a tendency to overhandle the ball, which leads to a stagnant offense. More often than not, however, the end result was two points for the Mavericks.

While this bodes well for Doncic's current condition, it does little to improve upon Dallas' situation.

Maxi Kleber was the next highest scorer with 19 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson had an off night as he recorded 13 points on 6-16 shooting.

Given the height disparity Dallas faced in this matchup, the side needs to ensure greater efficiency in scoring in order to make up for their rebounding handicap.

However, given the overall look and feel of the game, the Mavericks won't have to make too many adjustments to get settled in. With offensive rhythm and defensive intensity being their only major concerns, the Mavs still have a chance of changing gears.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Luka Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win in Game 2? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav