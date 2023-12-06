"The rich get richer": Giannis Antetokounmpo displays quirky humor again as Bucks advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the New York Knicks 146-122 in their NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday. In doing so, each Bucks player secured $100,000 in prize money for reaching the tournament’s semifinals. This led the two-time MVP to crack a joke about his newfound earnings.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a five-year, $228.2 million contract that he signed in 2020. Additionally, he signed a three-year, $177.1 million contract extension in October. So, he certainly isn’t strapped for cash.

After learning that he and his teammates each received $100,000 for their victory, Antetokounmpo appeared taken aback before joking about his ever-increasing net worth.

“Are we getting money now? We got some money?” Antetokounmpo asked. “The rich get richer.”

The Bucks have a chance to continue earning money during the tournament. They take on the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals on Thursday. If they win and advance to the championship game, their players will each receive $200,000.

Likewise, if the Bucks win the entire tournament, their players will each receive $500,000. The prize money may be relatively insignificant to Antetokounmpo. However, it could be life-changing for some of his teammates on smaller deals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks’ offense is starting to come together

After Tuesday’s win, Giannis Antetokounmpo was also asked how the Bucks’ offense, led by him and his co-star Damian Lillard, is coming together.

The NBA champion highlighted how Milwaukee has been gradually building chemistry to start the season.

“I think game by game, we are getting more comfortable,” Antetokounmpo said.

“As we play more minutes together, we’re gonna get even more comfortable together. We gotta stick together through the ups and downs. Sometimes we’re gonna play well, sometimes we’re gonna play bad. But at the end of the day, I think me and him, we’re setting the tone for the whole team.”

Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals on 68.2% shooting against the Knicks. Meanwhile, Lillard added 28 points, three rebounds, seven assists and five 3-pointers on 61.5% shooting.

Tuesday’s performance showcased just how lethal the Bucks can be when firing on all cylinders. If their offense can continue to thrive in big-game scenarios moving forward, they should have a good shot at becoming the first-ever In-Season Tournament champions. Likewise, they should be a premier 2024 title contender.