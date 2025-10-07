  • home icon
  • "The Second Decision" - LeBron James' ex-Cavaliers teammate uses epic Michael Jordan clip to fuel Lakers star's retirement buzz

"The Second Decision" - LeBron James' ex-Cavaliers teammate uses epic Michael Jordan clip to fuel Lakers star's retirement buzz

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 07, 2025 00:46 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
"The Second Decision" - LeBron James' ex-Cavaliers teammate uses epic Michael Jordan clip to fuel Lakers star's retirement buzz (Image source: Imagn)

LeBron James dominated the headlines on Monday as he revealed that he will make a special announcement on Tuesday, referred to as "The Second Decision." James' former teammate, Kevin Love, referenced a past clip of NBA legend Michael Jordan in his reaction to James' "decision."

While speculation of James' retirement has been ongoing in recent years, it was further fueled by his social media post on Monday.

"The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡 #TheSecondDecision," James wrote.

Hours after James' post, Love joined the social media buzz. The Utah Jazz big man shared a clip of Jordan's NBC interview before the 1993 NBA Finals, which was months before the six-time champion's first retirement.

"'The Second Decision' @kingjames," Love wrote in the caption.
James and Love were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 until 2018. They reached the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together, winning the championship in 2016.

LeBron James will enter his 23rd season in 2025-26, and many have speculated that it could be his last.

However, some noted that James' special announcement on Tuesday could be a marketing event with Amazon. The 21-time NBA All-Star has a deal with the multinational company, and his announcement coincides with Amazon's "Prime Day" sales event on Tuesday.

LeBron James' current teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt, reacts to the four-time MVP's impending announcement

LeBron James' LA Lakers teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt, also reacted to the NBA all-time leading scorer's impending announcement. A fan account, LakersSpin, re-tweeted a screenshot of Vanderbilt's comment on James' Instagram post on Monday.

"What's this?" Vanderbilt commented.

In the clip posted by LeBron James, he sat down in a one-on-one interview in an open gym. To add to speculations, he wore a similar plaid shirt as he did in his much-publicized "The Decision" in 2010. In that nationally-televised special, James revealed that he would be signing with the Miami Heat after seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

