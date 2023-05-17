“The second time they caught me with that gun” – American rapper Vic Mensa raps on Ja Morant gun incident 

Rapper Vic Mensa has already turned NBA superstar Ja Morant's latest controversy into lyrics for a song. While the Memphis Grizzlies enjoy their offseason after a first-round elimination to the LA Lakers, Morant's offseason activities have landed him in hot water.

During a recent Instagram live video, Morant was seen waving around a firearm while a new NBA Youngboy song played. Of course, for Morant, the latest controversy comes on the heels of his missing eight games last season due to a suspension for a similar incident.

As the NBA continues to investigate the incident, rapper Vic Mensa caught up with TMZ, where he shared that he's used the situation in new lyrics. Given the close connection between the NBA and the hip-hop community, Vic Mensa's new lyrics don't come as much of a surprise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My mama keep telling me to stop, I can't -- the second time they caught me with that gun, damn, I feel like Ja Morant."

After sharing his new lyrics, Vic Mensa praised Morant for his playing abilities, hoping that he's able to get things together in his personal life.

"I think God blessed Ja Morant, man. I pray that that brother gets it together and he figures it out because he's too brilliant and so talented. He's got a gift, he's got a real gift. So, I don't want to see him have to go down that path because he's so good.

"I think God blessed him. I'm not gonna say anything to disparage him. There's enough people doing that."

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant released an apology for the recent video

After video footage emerged of Morant brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, many wondered just what the ramifications would be. After missing eight games last season due to a suspension, many have questioned whether the league will look to suspend him for even longer this time.

Some believe that Morant's offseason activities don't warrant a suspension given that the young star is away from the team.

Despite that, Morant released an apology, admitting that he knows he's disappointed a lot of people by toting a firearm once again. In a statement released to USA Today, Morant wrote:

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

On Tuesday evening, during the leadup to the NBA Draft Lottery, commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the situation, expressing his frustration. The way he sees things, Morant's actions can be viewed as somewhat of a backslide after the two spoke at length the last time Morant brandished a gun.

Poll : 0 votes