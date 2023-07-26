"The shot selection issue": NBA Insider reveals key reason for Grizzlies not willing to re-sign $86,000,000 wing Dillon Brooks

After years of unsuccessfully looking to replace wing Dillon Brooks, the Memphis Grizzlies opted to let him go in this year’s NBA free agency. Brooks joined the Houston Rockets, via a sign-and-trade, on a massive four-year, $86 million deal.

Many assumed that the main reason for Brooks’ departure was his on-court and off-court antics during the playoffs. This comes as Brooks’ behavior appeared to hurt the Grizzlies during their first-round playoff series loss against the LA Lakers.

However, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, that was only a secondary reason why Memphis moved on from Brooks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent appearance on 'The Lowe Post' podcast, MacMahon said that the primary that Memphis didn't retain Brooks was his poor shot selection. MacMahon added that Brooks was not interested in being a complimentary offensive player for the Grizzlies:

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood."

“The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason.

"The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market,… pic.twitter.com/BYxADsX5FG Dillon Brooks did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon on the Grizzlies, per @espn_macmahon“The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Some of Memphis' reported trade targets include Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets' two-way wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. However, until now, the Grizzlies haven’t been able to land a premier wing on the trade market.

Ime Udoka wanted Dillon Brooks to join the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka

Later on in his podcast appearance, MacMahon said that newly appointed Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka valued Dillon Brooks and wanted him in Houston.

According to MacMahon, this is one of the main reasons why Brooks signed with the Rockets. MacMahon added that it is now up to Udoka to control Brooks’ shot selection and optimize his production:

“Ime Udoka wanted him.”

“He valued him. He's in Houston a large part because of that. It's on Ime Udoka to deal with that stuff and get the best version of Dillon Brooks that also creates the best possible scenarios for these young guys to grow.”

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 39.6% shooting over 73 games for the Grizzlies last season.

Also read: Dillon Brooks likens young stars of Rockets to his old Grizzlies teammates - “Jalen Green is like Ja Morant"

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!