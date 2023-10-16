“The story of AdiDame” - NBA fans call for Damian Lillard diss track after finding out about Doris Burke snub

Apart from his basketball skills, Damian Lillard is known for his musical talent as well. The All-Star guard of the Milwaukee Bucks recently released his fifth album, and his music career features a total of 15 songs. ESPN analyst and commentator Doris Burke referred to Lillard's rap songs during Sunday's preseason game between the Bucks and LA Lakers.

Burke revealed that she once had the chance to record some lines for one of Damian Lillard's tracks, but she wasn't featured on the track, eventually.

"Do you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track, I kid you not - he had me record lines, I didn't make it, no surprise," Doris Burke said during ESPN's broadcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her comments created a lot of reactions from NBA fans, who made a few suggestions on what Burke could do after not being part of Dame Lillard's track.

"You know what to do, Doris. Diss track," a user on Reddit wrote.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"The Story of AdiDame," another one posted.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Imagine the bars that don’t make a Dame Dolla track," another user wrote.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Probably lines praising Lebron for no reason," another one wrote.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Doris about to leave ten more voicemails for rap intros," a user posted.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Must've been an atrocious take to not even make a Dame record," another one said.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Even Dame has limits," another one posted.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

"Doris Thee Stallion," another one wrote.

Comment byu/sewsgup from discussion innba Expand Post

Damian Lillard is confident about being the best athlete/rapper of all time

Damian Lillard usually refers to his rap songs and albums when he speaks with the media or appears in podcasts. Recently, he addressed the debate of who the best athlete/rapper is, with him and Shaquille O'Neal as the main two candidates.

Lillard picked himself and went on to explain why he thinks he can create music better than any other athlete.

"I’m producing a lot of music. ... I don’t think anybody else is taking it as serious as far as a real career," Dame Lillard said while appearing on the BackOnFigg podcast (segment between 18:00 and 22:00 mark):

"I respect Shaq, he went platinum," he added. "I respect what Shaq did as an artist, I have nothing against him. ... But when you listen to the rhymes, when you listen to the song, I just don't feel like nobody who’s been an athlete is ever been better than me at making music, or should I say rapping. At that time, Shaq got a little mad. ... I didn’t take it too personal. But, I feel the same way now."

Damian Lillard has been releasing albums since 2015, and one of his latest rap songs was about his departure from the Portland Trail Blazers in late September.

Lillard is now focused on the new chapter of his career, as he has a golden opportunity to become an NBA champion for the first time in his career, with Milwaukee being among the favorites for the title.