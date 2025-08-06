"The structure is not the same" - D'Angelo Russell takes brutal dig at Lakers in candid public statement

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 06, 2025 05:00 GMT
D'Angelo Russell takes brutal dig at Lakers in candid public statement.

D'Angelo Russell seemingly took a massive shot at the LA Lakers during a recent public appearance. Russell has had two stints with the Lakers, which both ended via trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2027 and back in February. He's going to play for the Dallas Mavericks next season after signing a two-year contract.

Speaking on Dwyane Wade's "Time Out" podcast during Fanatics Fest in late June, Russell discussed his time with the Nets. The event was held in New York, so he showed love to the city and the Nets franchise for teaching him how to be a professional.

It also seemed like a subtle shot at the Lakers, whom he described as an organization with a different structure.

"The organization of Brooklyn is different," Russell said. "It's unlike any other. The performance team, coach, everything about Brooklyn is different than you would expect. And I've been around a league, where I came from the Lakers, where the structure is not the same. And then I go to Brooklyn, where it's all structure, and it taught me how to be a professional."
D'Angelo Russell added that he didn't have the work ethic early in his career, which started in Los Angeles at a low point of the franchise. His first tenure there was filled with drama, including the Nick Young situation that affected his reputation as a locker room guy.

But when he was traded to Brooklyn, Russell learned about the proper NBA life. He learned how to properly train, eat, sleep and recover. He credited it for still having a career in the league and entering his 11th season.

D'Angelo Russell signs 2-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks

D'Angelo Russell signs 2-year, $13 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the biggest winners of the offseason, especially after drafting Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks also extended Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford, while also bringing in D'Angelo Russell on a two-year, $13 million contract.

Irving is set to miss a big chunk of next season as he recovers from a knee injury. Signing Russell gives the Mavs some flexibility in terms of personnel, with the former number two pick serving as a starting point guard in the absence of Irving.

And when Irving returns from injury, Russell could play alongside him, though he might be best suited as a sixth man. He's a proven scorer, with the only adjustment being alright in his new role.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
