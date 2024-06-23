"The Thanos of basketball"- Antonio Brown falls for 'NBA Centel' post saying Larsa Pippen has a crush on Bronny James

Months after Larsa Pippen's break-up with Marcus Jordan, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown mistakenly thought that Larsa was attracted to Bronny James. The post came from a fake account, NBACentel (@TheNBACentel), a parody version of NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral). Brown is not the first person to fall for the account's posts.

"The Thanos of Basketball #CTESPN," Brown posted.

A lot of people didn't know what to make of it back when news circulated around Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan. It was a complicated scenario that involved the son of Bulls legend Michael Jordan and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen.

Their breakup apparently happened around February 2024 and became official on March 20, 2024. The relationship lasted one year amid its questionable reception from the media.

When it comes to Bronny James, he continues to prepare for this year's NBA Draft as it inches closer with each passing day.

Lakers star LeBron James discusses Bronny's level-headed approach amid all the scrutiny from the media

In episode eight of the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James shared an honest perspective on how his son has been handling the strong criticisms he has received from the media.

"I wouldn't be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on at his age," James said. "At his level with social media. Like I didn't have social media to deal with when I came in at 18. ... I didn't have — every single day — around-the-clock news coverage, sports shows, things talking about this particular person every single day."

Being the son of one of the most renowned basketball players of all time carries an incredible amount of pressure amid all the popularity. However, the Lakers star has been impressed with Bronny James' approach through it all.

Bronny James is still in the process of making it in the NBA and, in the meantime, has remained unfazed by all of the outside noise.