"The things he’s capable of doing offensively is intimidating at times" - DeMar DeRozan heaps praise on Chicago teammate Zach LaVine’s offensive arsenal

Zach LaVine has been on a tear since the beginning of the season, and his aggressive mindset and ability to get buckets has been impressive. His teammate, DeMar DeRozan, heaped praise on LaVine, saying he's never played with another player whose offensive capability was so intimidating.

LaVine has averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games this season and has been a key reason the Bulls (12-6) have the Eastern Conference's second-best record.

Zach LaVine has made an efficient 38.9% from 3-point range (and 48.4% from the field) and hit a couple of big-time buckets, proving he has more in his offensive arsenal than his elite athletic capabilities (as a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion).

DeMar DeRozan commended Zach LaVine in a postgame interview. DeRozan said the way LaVine is playing at an elite level has made DeRozan elevate his level as well, improving the team in the process. Here's what he said:

“I never played with a player like Zach before. The things he’s capable of doing offensively is intimidating at times, how easy he can do the things he can do. It’s fun. It heightens my level to go out there and want to be neck and neck with him competing and helping this team win. We make it fun with one another.”

The Chicago Bulls will go as far as their two stars will take them. DeRozan has led the team in scoring 10 times, and LaVine eight times, to power a team that has been one of the most surprising in the NBA. Chicago (31-41) finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season as the Bulls missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Can Zach LaVine lead the Chicago Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals?

The Chicago Bulls, led by Zach LaVine, began the season with four straight victories. And before a 109-77 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night (in the second game of a back-to-back), they had won six of their previous eight games.

The Bulls have depended on their stellar defense this year, and their offseason acquisitions Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have paid off with their elite defensive capabilities and basketball IQ. Their ability to put pressure on ballhandlers and jump passing lanes has led to turnovers and fastbreak points.

Chicago has been equally efficient on the offensive end, led by their franchise cornerstone Zach LaVine, who has benefited from the unselfish ball movement-based offense and the arrival of DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star who averages 26.3 ppg. LaVine has averaged 24.6 ppg in his five seasons with the Bulls.

The Bulls might struggle in a seven-game series against behemoths like the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets (13-5) and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. But considering they already beat Brooklyn (118-95 on Nov. 8) as well as the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and LA Lakers, watching how far the Bulls can continue their success presents a tantalizing prospect.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein