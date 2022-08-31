“The tool I choose to use as my paintbrush is my basketball” - Kyrie Irving says describing himself as an artist gives him an opportunity to do whatever he wants

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving continues to be one of the NBA's most fascinating players. Although the superstar guard has had his moments in the media, he's still an artist with his play, and he'll describe himself as much.

Set to appear on "The Shop," Irving recently said:

“The tool I choose to use as my paintbrush is my basketball. When I describe myself as an artist, it just gives me the opportunity to do whatever I want."

The superstar floor general, one of the league's top point guards, was in and out of the lineup last year after refusing the COVID-19 vaccination. It was one chapter among many off-the-court issues for Brooklyn last season. A season of disappointment ended with the team being swept in the first round of the playoffs.

After the possibility loomed that Irving would not return, it looks as if the superstar is back with Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving looks to bounce back with the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

The 2021-22 season was a rollercoaster ride for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving continues to find himself in the national spotlight, a reocurring theme thoughout his career. Although the previous season was a bumpy road, Irving and the Nets have the chance to become a force in the Eastern Conference this year.

Irving will be in the final year of his contract after exercising his player option for the 2022-23 season. With superstar teammate Kevin Durant also expected to return, the Nets will have as much talent as any team. If Irving can put together a focused season, he can remind everyone just how special of a player he can be.

It's been a rocky recent couple of years for Irving, but things can change in a hurry.

Last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9%.

Irving, the No. 1 pick in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year. He's been a seven-time All-Star and helped the Cavs to the 2016 championship.

Irving and Durant teamed in Brooklyn in 2019 to form a super team. Although Durant was out all of 2019-20 with an Achilles tendon injury, their experiment has produced just one playoff series victory. The mercurial Irving has played just 103 of 226 games in the regular season in three years in Brooklyn.

