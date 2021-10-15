Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex expected to sign Exhibit deal with Toronto Raptors, to play in G-League

Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, Alex Antetokounmpo is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors franchise before the NBA regular season tips off next week.

Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC The Raptors will eventually be signing Alex Antetokounmpo and Josh Hall to Exhibit 10 deals with these roster spots.This is the "sign & waive" I've mentioned a few times. No real Raps impact, just gets these guys to the 905 program + a bonus on G League salary. The Raptors will eventually be signing Alex Antetokounmpo and Josh Hall to Exhibit 10 deals with these roster spots.This is the "sign & waive" I've mentioned a few times. No real Raps impact, just gets these guys to the 905 program + a bonus on G League salary.

Murphy also noted that the original plan is for Alex - the youngest brother of NBA players Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas - to be waived shortly after he signs. Alex Antetokounmpo's Exhibit 10 deal would give the Toronto Raptors his affiliate rights and at the same time, offer the 20-year-old a bonus worth up to $50K for eventually joining Toronto’s G League team, Raptors 905.

There is no doubt that Alex is capable of following in the coveted footsteps of his elder brothers, all three of whom are now NBA champions. The 20-year-old has not been the leading spotlight on NBA scouts' radar but seems to be coming into his own as of late.

How Alex Antetokounmpo can eventually be a valuable part of the Toronto Raptors roster

All of his three elder brothers have now won an NBA title. [Image: Rookie Wire]

Alex Antetokounmpo moved to the United States when Giannis was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. After playing four years for Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, he bagged two all-state selections and averaged 20 points and seven rebounds per game as a senior.

The 6-foot-8 forward signed a contract in Spain with UCAM Murcia, and after going undrafted in 2021, joined the Sacramento Kings’ Summer League roster in August.

Also Read

With the handles and athleticism at his size, Alex's ceiling is sky-high. He can drive in the paint and finish with authority, much like his elder brother, Giannis. The youngster continues to grow in leaps and bounds when it comes to his on-court skillset, including dribbling, passing and scoring.

He is an all-around threat and with the right conditioning & mentorship, can turn into a lethal threat for a surging squad like the Raptors. The Toronto Raptors are looking forward to a complete revamp of their offense and defense after veteran Kyle Lowry's departure over the offseason. Alex Antetokounpo could be a vital piece if he keeps developing into a mature contributor off the bench.

Edited by Prem Deshpande