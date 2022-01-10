"The two GOATS" - Isiah Thomas gives a major shout out to LeBron James after the LA Lakers star joins a unique statistical club

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas called LeBron James a "GOAT" (Greatest of All-Time) after he entered the NBA's top 10 all-time steals list.

In the LA Lakers' last outing against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James scored 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and four steals.

With the statline so stacked, it is fitting for James as he dominates every aspect of the game. He climbed to 10th on the NBA's all-time steals list and he is now only the second player ever to be top 10 in three of the five main statistical categories. James is top 10 in points, assists and steals. The only other player who is present in the top 10 of three all-time statistical lists is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Isiah Thomas quote-tweeted after HoopsHype posted James' achievement and said:

"The two GOATS [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar] [LeBron James] let it be known"

Isiah Thomas @IsiahThomas HoopsHype @hoopshype



That's no longer the case.



After last night's game, LeBron James is also Top 10 in three categories (points, assists AND steals).



hoopshype.com/2022/01/08/dai… Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the only player in the Top 10 in three of the five main statistical categories.That's no longer the case.After last night's game, LeBron James is also Top 10 in three categories (points, assists AND steals). Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the only player in the Top 10 in three of the five main statistical categories.That's no longer the case.After last night's game, LeBron James is also Top 10 in three categories (points, assists AND steals).👉 hoopshype.com/2022/01/08/dai… https://t.co/bHCQtNOkOZ The two GOATS @kaj33 @KingJames let it be known. twitter.com/hoopshype/stat… The two GOATS @kaj33 @KingJames let it be known. twitter.com/hoopshype/stat…

There is little doubt in anyone's mind that LeBron James is one of the most complete players to ever play the game of basketball. The kid from Akron that everyone calls King is present on multiple top 10 lists and leads in practically every statistic in the playoff category.

James can play all five positions at will and guard every player on the court from the smallest guard to the tallest center. Michael Jordan might arguably be the greatest scorer in NBA history, but he was certainly nowhere the complete package that James is.

LeBron James is only 758 points behind Karl Malone on the NBA's All-Time scoring list

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Houston Rockets

There are several milestones that LeBron James is set to achieve this season. He currently has 36,170 points and is only 758 points behind Karl Malone (36,928). Considering he isn't injured and keeps up the pace of scoring, he is set to pass The Mailman this season itself.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

Youngest player in NBA history to 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 & 35,000 points.



1. Kareem: 38,387

2. Karl Malone: 36,928

3. LeBron: 35,017

LeBron's Scoring MilestonesYoungest player in NBA history to 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 & 35,000 points.1. Kareem: 38,3872. Karl Malone: 36,9283. LeBron: 35,017 LeBron's Scoring Milestones 👑Youngest player in NBA history to 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 & 35,000 points. 1. Kareem: 38,3872. Karl Malone: 36,9283. LeBron: 35,017https://t.co/hy4dtiGhDk

He is the youngest player to reach most of the scoring milestones from 5,000 to 35,000. LeBron James is also the only player with 35,000 points, 9500 rebounds and 9500 assists. No other player is even close to those career marks. James currently has 9958 rebounds and 9881 assists, so he is set to be the only player who will have 10,000+ assists, rebounds and points.

LeBron James is currently averaging 28.7 points and it is his 18th straight season averaging over 25+ points per game. He is the youngest player to average over 25 points per game in a season and also the oldest to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

James has broken all norms when it comes to a player's prime as he is playing at the same level since 2004 and it doesn't look like he is going to slow down anytime soon.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Is LeBron James the greatest player of all-time? Yes No 1 votes so far