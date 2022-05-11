“The whole Memphis franchise top to bottom is still raw over the fact that Dillon Brooks got suspended” - Skip Bayless believes the Grizzlies want payback on Jordan Poole after Ja Morant’s injury

Analyst Skip Bayless spoke about the motives behind this year's most physical playoff series on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have combined for two Flagrant 2 fouls, a suspension and injuries to Ja Morant and Gary Payton II.

Bayless said:

“I believe the whole Memphis franchise top to bottom is still raw over the fact that Dillon Brooks got suspended effectively for two games.”

Ja Morant and his Grizzlies want payback

The Western Conference semifinal series between Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors started off hot and has stayed simmering.

Golden State's Draymond Green was ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul right for dragging down Brandon Clarke just before halftime in Game 1.

Game 2 continued the physical play as Memphis looked to be seeking revenge. Within the first three minutes, the Grizzlies sent both Green and Gary Payton II back to their locker room.

As Payton drove, Memphis' Dillon Brooks came up from behind and knocked him down with 9:08 left in the first quarter. Payton left the game with a fractured left elbow that will sideline him for weeks. Brooks was ejected for the Flagrant 2 foul later suspended by the NBA.

Bayless talked about how Memphis feels about the suspension:

“It was a crushing blow for that team, and I’m not sure they ever psychologically recovered for how they were treated over that. So, they want some payback.”

Minutes later, Green caught an elbow that caused him to leave the game due to bleeding from the head. The Memphis crowd booed and taunted Green, with Green responding with an obscene gesture, as he left the floor.

Then came Game 4 and Morant’s injury. With 6:19 remaining in the game, Morant was handling the ball at the point when Jordan Poole attempted to strip the ball away. But Poole missed the ball and grabbed Morant’s knee. Morant was later diagnosed with a bone bruise.

“This kind of play, as dangerous as it might have been … it’s not the kind of play that you bruise your knee on,” Bayless said.

Regardless, Morant still injured his knee, joining the list of players who have accumulated injuries during the series.

Bayless argued that Memphis is coming out so aggressively because they are still unhappy with the league's decision to suspend Brooks. Brooks, a prominent force for Memphis, was removed for essentially two games. Morant missed Game 4, a 101-98 loss, due to his bone bruise.

It does not seem like the Grizzlies were ready for the war they started as most of their soldiers stand injured among the defeats.

Game 5 is on Wednesday in Memphis. Golden State leads the series 3-1.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein