“The worst offense I've seen” - Former NBA MVP berates Celtics amid ‘1-on-1’ strategy, predicts playoff doom 

Charles Barkley was left unimpressed with the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 win in the Western Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum and Co. ran out comfortable 113-98 winners in the end, and will now take on the winner between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum himself was the biggest star on the night with 25 points, although Al Horford also showed up with a humungous double-double, comprising 22 points and 15 rebounds. While the Celtics remain one of the obvious favorites for the NBA title this time around, Charles Barkley was unimpressed, claiming that their offense has a range of issues.

Speaking on "NBA on TNT", Barkley claimed that rather than a result of sound tactics, the Celtics win games due to the talent they have at their disposal (via ClutchPoints):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They win a lot of games coz they got talent. But it’s like, what are they doing? It’s like, hey Jayson, you go to the top, go one-on-one, shoot a step-back 3. Jaylen you go back there you make a move. Everybody just stands around.

"It’s frustrating. Maybe some things will change when Porzingis comes back, but the way they play right now. The way they play offense right now, they can't win a championship like that."

Expand Tweet

Of course, Barkley hopes that the situation will change once Kristaps Porzingis returns. The big man is suffering from a calf injury and is expected to return just in time for the conference finals.

Jayson Tatum praises team after Boston Celtics emerge victorious in Game 5

The Boston Celtics might have a range of issues concerning their offense, according to Charles Barkley. However, they were always in control through the series, which might in some ways be down to the fact that the Cavaliers were themselves dealing with a range of critical injuries that derailed their progress.

The Celtics, however, will be optimistic, considering Porzingis’ impending return, something Tatum seemingly resonated post-game. The 26-year-old superstar claimed that fans tend to take things for granted, something the team does not do:

“It just shows the character of the team, the organization," Tatum said. "People might think it's a given we're supposed to be here. We're all in this together. ... We're doing something right.”

While Porzingis’ injury remains a concern, the Celtics are in good stead, considering Al Horford’s performance in Game 5. The veteran center became the third NBA player after LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to come up with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a postseason game.

Still, with Charles Barkley claiming that Porzingis’ presence is required for the Celtics to attack better, Tatum and Co. will hope for a complete roster in the upcoming conference finals, regardless of who the Celtics might face.