“Their ceiling is the conference finals” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Cleveland Cavaliers have the 'It Factor'

The Cleveland Cavaliers added to their now 3-win streak last night with a 115-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman were the top scorers for Cleveland, both finishing with over 20 points.

At the start of the season, Cleveland was essentially counted out of the conversation for success this year. Most of the talk was around teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and the reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks. Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers have now written themselves squarely into the conversation.

In an episode of NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins, along with other co-hosts, analyzed the Cleveland Cavaliers and the reasons for the team's success this season. Perkins went on to say that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a major threat coming out of the East this season.

“Their ceiling is the conference finals. No team in the East wanna see them in the first or the second round.”

Amongst his praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA title-winning big man was particularly in awe of the team's interior defense this term.

“The way that they are protecting the basket, is something beautiful to watch.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 'It Factor'

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Cavs got that it factor!!! It’s must we talk about CLEVELAND tomorrow on NBA Today. Ain’t that right @malika_andrews Carry the hell on… The Cavs got that it factor!!! It’s must we talk about CLEVELAND tomorrow on NBA Today. Ain’t that right @malika_andrews Carry the hell on…

Cleveland currently sits third in the Eastern Conference with 30 wins to 19 losses (.612). They stand above Brooklyn in 4th, with 29 wins to 19 losses (.604). Both teams play this Saturday, where a loss in Cleveland and a win in Brooklyn may change the ranks. The Miami Heat lead the division with 31 wins to 17 losses (.646).

According to NBA legend Vince Carter, who also made an appearance on the NBA Today show, the Cavaliers' success this season stems from their willingness to buy into head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's philosophy.

“Everybody has bought in to coach J.B. Bickerstaff first and foremost. They have brought in what he’s preaching, what he has brought to the table.”

On May 19th, 2019, the Cleveland Caveliers named Bickerstaff both assistant and associate head coach. On February 19, 2020, head coach John Beilein resigned as head coach, making J.B. the new head coach. He signed a multi-year contract in Cleveland the following month, which was then extended on December 25th, 2021.

Among those making a big difference on the floor is rookie Evan Mobley and veteran Kevin Love. Prior to this season, nobody knew how the promising Mobley would fair in his rookie campaign. Along with that, many also counted out Kevin Love as being far beyond his prime with little else to offer.

Both players chose to write their narrative into that of an unlikely success story this season, carrying their team into the top 3 of the Eastern Conference. Additionally, the Cleveland Cavaliers' entire bench has also notably been playing exceptional basketball. With many players throughout the roster contributing greatly.

In their last matchup on Wednesday night against the Bucks, Cedi Osman scored 23 points off the bench for Cleveland, contributing to a total of 57 points from their second unit. In their game before that against the New York Knicks, a combined total of 38 points came from the Cavaliers bench. However, the star performers this term have undoubtedly been Mobley and Love.

NBA



: 20 PTS, 11 REB, 6 3PM

: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST

Kevin Love & Evan Mobley BOTH snatched double-doubles in the @cavs W! @kevinlove : 20 PTS, 11 REB, 6 3PM @evanmobley : 15 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST Kevin Love & Evan Mobley BOTH snatched double-doubles in the @cavs W!@kevinlove: 20 PTS, 11 REB, 6 3PM@evanmobley: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 5 ASThttps://t.co/UP61oaaNMB

Evan Mobley was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in his first NBA game on October 20, 2021. He was then named Eastern Rookie of the Month for October/November.

Mobley is averaging 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his first season playing in the NBA. When asked about the budding star, Vince Carter was all praise, stating that Mobley is playing at a "rookie of the year" level.

“Evan Mobley is playing at a rookie of the year level.”

Meanwhile Kevin Love has quietly proved to everyone that he still is not to be underestimated as a star in this league. Love is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his 14th season. Although his stats are lower this season than his career averages of 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, they are not too far off. His slight drop in production has not adversely affected the team due in part to the Cleveland Cavaliers' stellar play, which is certainly making up the difference.

Kevin Love now has rookie sensation Evan Mobley to call upon to get points down low, together with the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench, who have proven to be reliable this season. This means that Love has not been forced to overextend his points statistics to carry the squad. In fact, as Carter pointed out, Love now has the luxury of coming off the bench to provide stability to the team's second unit.

“You gotta show some love to the old fella Kevin Love … he’s coming off the bench balling for these guys. Kevin Love is just playing outstanding basketball.”

Aaron Goldhammer @HammerNation19 Crazy as it sounds, I think this is the best and most comfortable Kevin Love has looked in his entire Cleveland tenure. Crazy as it sounds, I think this is the best and most comfortable Kevin Love has looked in his entire Cleveland tenure.

Cleveland’s next matchup is against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Looking to increase their winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be running hot. Detroit, on the other hand, are in the midst of a 3-game losing streak and will look to break their run of bad luck in this game.

However, if Evan Mobley, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers show up on Sunday and play the way they have been all season long, the Pistons may be facing their fourth loss in a row.

