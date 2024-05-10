"Their roster is fatally flawed" - NBA analyst recommends Suns to dismantle their Big 3 following Mike Budenholzer's hiring

There have been reports that the Phoenix Suns are looking to sign Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach for next season. As the deal is reportedly being finalized, NBA analyst Michael Wilbon shared his honest take on the team's situation regarding their recent move.

Phoenix disappointed many during the postseason as they were embarrassingly swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the team was exposed as they couldn't handle the defense that the Wolves had, despite having a Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Following their abysmal season, they fired head coach Frank Vogel after just one season. Now, they are looking to pursue coach Bud to optimize their star-studded roster. However, Wilbon is among those who don't believe that the reported new head coach can make things work for the Arizona team.

"No. Red Auerbach wouldn't solve their biggest problems, Phil Jackson wouldn't solve their biggest problems, Pat Riley wouldn't solve their biggest problems," Wilbon said. "No. Their roster is flawed, fatally flawed."

"They don't have a person to run and organize that team in the moments that matter most in games. Fourth quarter in crunch time, don't have it. Not on the roster."

Wilbon suggested that the Suns need to make major changes to their roster. He claimed that one of the players from the Big 3 needs to go to make things work for the team. However, he didn't specify which player he thinks should be traded. However, he strongly believes that the team needs someone to organize their situation when it matters most.

Wilbon also doubled down that Bud wouldn't be able to solve the team's problems if they didn't make certain changes to the roster this summer.

Suns' Bradley Beal dubbed as "toxic debt" by NBA exec

The Suns have a lot of things they need to address this summer. From the coaching to the roster, it looks like the offseason will be busy for them. But after their failed season, there are thoughts on where the Big 3 of elite scorers is one of the biggest problems.

According to Ric Bucher, there's one NBA executive who believes that the team should immediately address the state of their stars. The anonymous executive claimed that it should be one of their primary goals this offseason as it could result in a bad breakup.

"Taking the swing to acquire him wasn't without justification," he said. "But Beal is toxic debt now. You have to move on before Book and KD demand trades and you lose leverage in the market place."

With Beal having a no-trade clause in his contract, it could be impossible to move him this summer.

