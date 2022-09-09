"Then they became the greatest team of all time for two months" - NBA insider against the idea of Dallas Mavericks signing former Lakers star

During their discussion on EuroBasket, ESPN's NBA Insiders addressed concerns regarding the Dallas Mavericks potentially signing Dennis Schroder over Goran Dragic. NBA Insider Tim Bontemps expressed concerns when he shared his thoughts on the Mavs' potential acquisition.

"If these bozos signed Dennis Schroder and didn't sign Goran Dragic Luka's idol to be the a backup point guard off the bench that would be completely insane."

According to NBA Correspondent Marc Stein, Dallas Mavericks executives Nico Harrison and Michael Finley have been keeping an eye on Schroder overseas, and the organization has contemplated adding another seasoned point guard to complement Luka Doncic.

While Tim Bontemps thinks that the Mavs should sign Goran Dragic, Tim Macmahon expresses his thoughts on why the organization is leaning more towards Dennis Schroder.

"My understanding is J Kidd doesn't think Dragic has any juice left and they basically said, 'Hey do you want to be a foot shorter version of Boban and sit on the end of the bench all season?' and he said, 'hell no.'"

Goran Dragic may be a lot older compared to Dennis Schroder, but that doesn't make him a less efficient ball-handler. Bontemps specifically pointed this out.

"All I'm going to say is I watched Dennis Schroder nearly single-handedly destroyed the Boston Celtics' season last year for half a season before he got jettisoned and then they became the greatest team of all time for two months. So I would beware if I'm the Mavs if the move is to go and sign Dennis Schroder."

Can Dennis Schroder help the Dallas Mavericks?

Germany v Slovenia: Group B - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

Dennis Schroder is currently carrying team Germany in EuroBasket, averaging 18.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 45% shooting from the field. Those numbers are definitely no easy feat considering how competitive and intense the FIBA EuroBasket is. Schroder is undoubtedly making an impact, which is why the Dallas Mavericks are heavily scouting the German point guard.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral This move from Dennis Schroder. 🥶



This move from Dennis Schroder. 🥶 https://t.co/cGx7rUJJcC

However, we need to consider the fact that the game is played differently in the NBA, compared to FIBA. Before getting traded to the Houston Rockets, Dennis Schroder played for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-2022 season. Everything went smoothly when he first made his arrival, but then his flaws started to show as more games went by.

According to SB Nation's Celtics blog, consistency was a problem for the Celtics, and it became apparent that Schroder was not a good fit for the team. Schroder's demands to be the primary ball-handler did not sit well with coach Ime Udoka. Subsequently, rumors of him being on the market spread and the Celtics eventually traded him.

It will come down to how Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks see Schroder and Doncic complementing each other. If it works, the Mavs will be bigger threat in the west.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal