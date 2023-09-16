“There’a no deal here”: NBA analyst seemingly kills James Harden’s plans of moving to Clippers

The 2023-24 NBA season is just a few weeks away and the Philadelphia 76ers are still not on the verge of trading James Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers was one of the teams that floated around trade rumors that would take in the disgruntled point guard but that all seemed to die down quickly.

In the recent podcast, ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reaffirmed that James Harden going to the Clippers is not even close to happening:

"They tried to trade for James Harden and that deal didn't happen and from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, 'Ok, there's no deal here and we're going to move on'," said Windhorst at the Hoop Collective.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Clippers have their core players locked in for at least the next two seasons and that includes Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac and even Russell Westbrook.

Come opening day, the Los Angeles Clippers seem to be staying put with their current roster with the former league MVP running the point guard position.

"I assume that while they certainly could make a deal mid-season, I assume that this is what they're going to go with and I assume this means Russel Westbrook, while they hunted for other point guards, I assume this means Russ will be their starter," added Windhorst.

Russell Westbrook is set to earn $7.8 million in the next two seasons suiting up for the Clippers while James Harden is in the last year of his current contract worth $35 million with the 76ers.

WATCH: Brian Windhorst discusses the Los Angeles Clippers contract situations at The Hoop Collective

Adam Silver is watching James Harden and Damian Lillard trade demands closely

James Harden and Damian Lillard both demanded trades from their teams this off-season and both are seemingly not going anywhere as NBA preseason camp is about to begin.

In a recent press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stressed that he does not like the trade demands but hopes both players find their way to play at the start of the season:

"In terms of trade demands, of course don’t like them. As a league, we want players and teams to honor their contracts," said Silver.

"I’m watching both the situation in Portland and Philadelphia, and hope they get worked out to the satisfaction of everyone before the season starts. I’m glad that things seem to have settled down somewhat, at least in terms of public discourse."

The NBA training camps are set to open on October 3.

WATCH: Adam Silver discusses NBA player trade demands