“There was like the Jordan rules, it was the KD rules” - Andre Igoudala says Kevin Durant gets quadruple teamed, believes KD plays basketball the right way

There is no doubt about Kevin Durant being an elite-level player. His former teammate Andre Iguodala reiterated that, saying Durant plays basketball the right way.

Durant has been in the news in recent weeks following his request to get traded from the Brooklyn Nets. He has faced heavy criticism from fans and pundits, who believe he switches teams when things get tough.

KD is entering the first year of the four-year deal he signed with the Nets during the 2021 offseason. However, he might don another team's colors if the Nets find a suitable trade partner.

Several names have popped up, including the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, a deal is yet to be made involving Durant.

On Point Forward with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, the topic of Kevin Durant's situation was raised. Iguodala asserted that he could give any team 8,000 points in the next four years.

"You look at KD's Twitter, you can tell he's a basketball head. He plays basketball the right way.

"I'm saying they have four dudes sitting on this man's lap every time. You know how KD can get or you know certain teams think that's the way to guard him, you just send everyone at him.

"It's like Devin Booker was like we not double-teaming in summer basketball pickup like we not doing that. KD was getting triple-teamed and quadruple-teamed.

"There was like the Jordan Rules, it was the KD rules. It's like come on, man, what are y'all doing?"

Draymond Green has also come out in defense of Durant, amidst the trolling. However, he said a few things that have angered some people.

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker had strong words for Green, who said people are not accepting that modern NBA players are businessmen. They went on to point out that Michael Jordan was, and is, still a businessman.

Andre Iguodala believes Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could have won two games in the 2022 playoffs first round

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets were humiliated in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. The dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Iguodala has stated that things could have ended differently in that series. He said that there were two games he believes the Nets should have won.

"In actuality, Brooklyn should have won Game 1. That spinner that Tatum made at the buzzer. And one of the other games they should have won. Like, they should have won those games.

"I think people will take that getting swept out of context. They weren't at full strength. They got one max guy out in (Ben) Simmons. Kyrie (Irving) had been in and out of the lineup all year, late trades with Seth (Curry). For me, I'd look to build up on it."

Even with the loss, the Nets still look like a threat, especially with a healthy Ben Simmons, who is an elite-level defender and adept provider.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



There’s been numerous rumors since Kevin Durant’s trade request that a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade has been discussed Nets’ GM Sean Marks is now talking to Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka.There’s been numerous rumors since Kevin Durant’s trade request that a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade has been discussed Nets’ GM Sean Marks is now talking to Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka.There’s been numerous rumors since Kevin Durant’s trade request that a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade has been discussed 👀 https://t.co/CZOhR53a3v

Unfortunately, the NBA community might not get to experience them playing together. Irving is expected to join the LA Lakers before the start of the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far