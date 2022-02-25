“There is no Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant without Bill Russell” - BJ Armstrong on the importance of Bill Russell for Black History Month

Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are among the greatest and iconic players in NBA history. However, before Jordan, James and Bryant, there was Bill Russell who was one of the earliest superstars of the league.

In his column for Sky Sports, former Chicago Bulls guard and three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong discussed the legacy of Russell, who was key in breaking racial barriers. Armstrong pointed out why it's important to remember Russell as a pioneer of change, especially as the league celebrates Black History Month.

"When I begin to think about what Bill Russell and all of those players from that time had to endure, my respect for that era – especially given what they had to go through – is beyond reproach," Armstrong wrote.

"That is what Black History Month is all about, and why it's important we celebrate it. In basketball, there is no Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant without Bill Russell," Armstrong added.

Bill Russell is known as the greatest winner in NBA history. He won 11 championships in his career with the Boston Celtics. He was also influential in so many ways, as he was one of the first players to turn defense into an art form. Russell even became a prominent civil rights advocate during his career.

The Hall of Fame center is one of the reasons why the league has become great. His rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain is among the best in history. In 1966, Russell became the first African American to coach in any major professional sport.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James among those honored in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA recognized the members of the 75th Anniversary Team at half-time of the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

Most of the living members of the NBA 75 were present at the event, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Jordan was the last player announced, and the Cleveland crowd gave him the biggest reception of the night.

It was a fun and memorable night for fans. They saw legends interact with other legends. Meanwhile, young players were mesmerized by the mere presence of someone like Jordan, who was in a rare good mood. Some fans didn't even expect Jordan to be there, as he was in Florida the day before to support his NASCAR team at the Daytona 500.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks x Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a moment together at the #NBAAllStar Top 75 Players Ceremony. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a moment together at the #NBAAllStar Top 75 Players Ceremony. 🐐 x 👑 https://t.co/fAKlnCuZxN

Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many more laid down the foundation of the NBA for the future generation.

