"There is nothing about Nikola Jokić that is sexy to people" - Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone on his star man being disrespected by the NBA

NBA and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić is currently having an incredible season. That has brought him immense praise and attention as he continues to make a case for the MVP award.

According to head coach of the Denver Nuggets Michael Malone, Jokić continues to be disrespected by the folks in the NBA world due to his style of play. Malone, addressing the media before the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, said:

"Nikola Jokić is not sexy. He's just not. His wife might disagree. There's nothing about Nikola that is sexy to people."

Despite losing to the Clippers 87-85, Jokić continued to do what he has been doing all season long as the defending MVP dropped 21 points on better than 64% shooting from the field along with 13 rebounds and eight assists. The Nuggets also had a big night from Aaron Gordon as he dropped 30 points and collected 12 boards. Amir Coffey led the Clippers in scoring as he dropped 18 points.

Is Nikola Jokić in the MVP race?

Jokić against the Dallas Mavericks

The defending MVP of the NBA, Nikola Jokić has been touted to win the MVP this season by a lot of folks in the basketball world. Jokić is currently averaging 25.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and seven assists while shooting the ball better than 35% from beyond the arc and over 56% from the field.

These incredible numbers being posted by Jokić has been done without the help of fellow teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.. The pair are set to miss the entirety of the season due to knee and back injuries respectively. Along with this, the Nuggets have also had a lot of players missing through either injuries or Covid-19, which makes Jokić's performances even more admirable.

However, what doesn't help Jokić's case is the record of his team as the Denver Nuggets are languishing as sixth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference as they continue to hover around the 0.500 mark. The Nuggets are 1-4 without the service of Jokić this season and to say his importance to their team is paramount would be an understatement.

Nikola Jokić has eight games with 30 or more points this season, along with seven triple-doubles and a whopping 30 double-doubles. His best performance of the season thus far came in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans when Jokić dropped 39 points along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Whether Nikola Jokić is a favorite for the MVP award is a different discussion entirely but his performances thus far for the Nuggets without question warrant him to be in the conversation for the award and repeat as the MVP of the league.

