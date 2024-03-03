“There was nothing to talk about”: Dejounte Murray left bamboozled at ‘unbelievable’ tech for ignoring Tony Brothers

During the Brooklyn Nets' dominant performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Dejounte Murray was left perplexed after receiving a technical foul from referee Tony Brothers in the fourth quarter. The former Washington Huskie took to social media to share his thoughts on the call.

With the Nets holding a 14-point lead, Dennis Schroeder drained an uncontested 3-pointer, prompting the Hawks to call a timeout at the 4:16 mark of the fourth quarter.

As they made their way to the coaches' huddle, referee Brothers engaged in conversation with Dejounte Murray, yet the Hawks guard appeared on camera to be ignoring the official. This led Brothers to slap a technical foul against Murray.

The footage of Brothers conversing with Murray quickly made its way to social media, prompting the 2022 NBA All-Star to offer a response.

"Getting A Tech Because There Was Nothing To Talk About Is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!" Murray wrote in a social media post alongside 17 laughing and 10 facepalming emojis.

The Brooklyn Nets secured a 12-point win over the Atlanta Hawks, 114-102. Dejounte Murray finished the game with 20 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two 3-pointers. Saddiq Bey was the Hawks' top scorer with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists.

On the other side, Mikal Bridges caught fire, leading all scores with 38 points along with five 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Cam Johnson followed through with 23 points, five boards and four triples.

The Hawks have lost back-to-back games against the Nets from Feb. 29 to March 2 by an average margin of 19.5 points. Their next opponent is the New York Knicks, and that game will be held at the Madison Square Garden on March 5.

Dejounte Murray since the NBA trade deadline

Being the subject of many trade scenarios, Dejounte Murray stayed put with the Atlanta Hawks as he is set to earn the rest of his $18.2 million with the same team. As the trade deadline passed on Feb. 8, he has been stepping up to reward the Hawks with quality basketball.

Eight games after the trade deadline, Murray has been averaging 22.3 points, 8.1 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He also shoots 46% from the field, but his free throw shooting is at a subpar 71% and 3-shooting at 26.9%

With Trae Young sidelined after having surgery, Murray's importance to the Hawks has increased as he is expected to lead the team. He has been scoring 22.5 points, 9.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals with Young on the IR.