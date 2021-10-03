"There are no plays off" - Carmelo Anthony on the intensity of the LA Lakers' training camp so far

Carmelo Anthony is impressed with the intensity in the LA Lakers training camp. He says that the sessions have been very competitive, and there is no room for complacency.

Having recruited stars like Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo during the offseason, the Lakers look like the favorites heading into the 2021-22 season.

The newest Laker, Carmelo Anthony has been to several training camps in his career. But he believes that there are no 'plays off' with the Lakers'. Speaking to the media after a LA Lakers' practice session, Melo said:

"I think, training camp is always intense. But I think when you have the level of guys we have, the caliber of players we have on this team. You know there's no plays off. You pushing everybody, everybody holding each other accountable. Everybody got each other's back; but at that level, everyday should be like this. It's a great feeling, it's a great thing."

Many players have said that the Lakers' scrimmage games have been very intense. If the team continues to put in the hard yards, they could go all the way this season.

The LA Lakers will start their 2021-22 NBA campaign on October 19. The team is currently in training camp ,and will start their preseason against the Brooklyn Nets on October 3.

Would the LA Lakers win their 18th championship this season?

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Game Five

The LA Lakers are entering the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites, thanks to their star-studded roster.

Critics have pointed out that the average age of the LA Lakers' roster could be detrimental in the team's quest for the championship. However, considering the talent and dedication of the players in the team, age is unlikely to thwart their title hopes.

Speaking about the talent in the Lakers' roster, Carmelo Anthony said on First Take:

"I just think, what we all bring to the table is wisdom a lot of people don't have. The way that we are going to be able to come together, hold each other accountable, have each other's backs. We have more knowledge on this one team than the whole NBA has. So if we can't put that together and make something work, then that's on us; that's not on anybody else."

The LA Lakers have a lot of firepower in the team to win a record 18th championship. However, the team will need to stay healthy to compete for the title. If the key players remain available for most of the season and put in big performances, the Lakers will fancy their chances of going all the way next year.

