"There's 67 games left": Giannis Antetokounmpo quashes all notions of rattled Bucks despite tumultuous start

Giannis Antetokounmpo attended the post-game conference on Wednesday addressing the Milwaukee Bucks' tumultuous start. They won their season opener against the 76ers but lost the next six.

During one segment of the conference, a reporter asked the Greek Freak for his thoughts given that his team has not had such a poor showing in the last five years.

"It's a lot of games, there's 67 games left, you know 67 games left," Antetokounmpo said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Bucks star said that the team was training in the right direction and highlighted that they were winning home games. The Bucks have won five of their eight home games. However, they have won only six games and are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended his speech by showing optimism for the rest of the season.

"At the end of the day, we have a lot of season left, a lot of season left," he said. "It's easy for us to put our head down but we are not gonna do that. we are not gonna feel bad about ourselves. I don't expect nobody to feel about us, you know people want us to be in this position, people want us to fight for our lives."

Later on, Antetokounmpo talked about losing six consecutive games. He said it felt like he had lost 20 games in a row and did not want to go back to that situation. The Bucks captain highlighted that he just wants to focus on playing good basketball trusting his teammates to move the ball and putting themselves in a position to win games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 41 points against the Bulls to start a Bucks winning streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 41 points to help the Bucks secure a 122-106 win against the Chicago Bulls and start a winning streak. The Greek Freak also collected nine rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Expand Tweet

Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard stepped up and supported their captain from the backcourt. Lillard scored 20 points and dished out 10 assists while Lopez scored 21 points, collected five rebounds and made three steals.

The win on Wednesday is the Bucks' second consecutive win for the second time this season. Their last two-game win streak ended on Saturday when the Hornets defeated them 115-114. The Bucks will hope to build on their latest streak and not lose it immediately in the next game against the Pacers on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback