"Small market teams deserve an equal shot" - Rick Carlisle warns Knicks of submitting calls to NBA after Game 2 ejection

The Indiana Pacers went down 0-2 against the New York Knicks and Game 2 ended with head coach Rick Carlisle ejected in the final seconds of the playoff matchup. Attending the media right after, the former NBA Coach of the Year expressed his thoughts about the game's officiating.

Leading by as much as nine points in the final minute of the third quarter, the Pacers lost the lead midway into the fourth and couldn't come back.

Going against the referees, Rick Carlisle got ejected seconds before the game ended. In the press conference after Game 2, the former NBA champion coach aired his side, telling his players to not mind the officials while also calling for balanced officiating.

"We’re going to submit these [calls] tonight. New York can get ready, they'll see them too," said Carlisle. "I'm always talking to our guys to not make it about the officials. But, you know, we just deserve a fair shot. It's just, there's not a consistent balance, and that's so disappointing."

The Indiana Pacers are considered a small-market team in the NBA as compared to the New York Knicks. Carlisle also swiped on the game officials favoring big-market teams.

"Small market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot, no matter where they're playing," Carlisle said.

Rick Carlisle counted 29 missed calls in Game 1

The New York Knicks have a commanding 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers as the series now shifts to Indianapolis for Game 3 and 4. However, coach Rick Carlisle raised concerns about the officiating, alleging numerous calls that the referees missed in Game 1.

"There were 29 plays in Game 1 that we thought were clearly called the wrong way," said Carlisle (via AP News). "I decided not to submit them because I just felt we'd get a more balanced whistle tonight. It didn't feel that way."

The seasoned coach also pointed to one play in Game 2 at the 5:08 mark of the fourth quarter where Josh Hart shoved a transitioning Tyrese Haliburton from behind, but it did not get a call from the referees.

The Indiana Pacers hope to avoid getting into an 0-3 hole when they host the New York Knicks in Game 3 at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. The tip-off happens at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and it will be aired live on ESPN.