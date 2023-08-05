“There's like a 5'6" dude inside of his chest” - John Salley gives hilarious analogy to explain Shaquille O'Neal’s physical prowess

Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant player in NBA history, using his sheer force to overpower other big men in the paint.

John Salley, who had the opportunity to play with Shaq during the 1999-00 season with the LA Lakers, was amazed by O'Neal's strength and ability to fend off defenders whenever he pleased.

"So, when I'm playing behind him," Salley said. "When Phil [Jackson] will call something, [a] second guard corner option to the big man is when the ball goes to the corner, you step toward that guy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, he runs off you and then you step to the corner. And then this guy comes off. Soon as you hear corner option, Shaq would just back you down throw the ball right here. And then it changed. It became like a one-on-one for Shaq. When Shaq wanted the ball, when he wanted to rest, he'd do the rest of the plays. Out of all the players I played with... Shaq was the most phenomenal specimen of a human being.

Salley hilariously complimented the big man for his skills and physical attributes.

"There's like a 5'6 dude inside of his chest controlling everything. Like, Kevin Hart is inside of Shaq. That's what it is."

The former center for the Detroit Pistons talked about how amazed he was of O'Neal on Twitter

Salley is one of the many people who have complimented the four-time champion for his incredible strength on the court. Although the two only played for one season, that was enough for John to be in awe of the kind of player Shaq was.

You might also be interested in reading this: Shaquille O'Neal once hired a chef from Hyatt to become his personal chef and warm his daughter Taahirah's baby milk

Kobe Bryant had a funny reaction to Allen Iverson jumping on Shaquille O'Neal

During the years when the Lakers had their three-peat, Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the teams that tried to stop them. Iverson shared a story about him and the Sixers going up against the Lakers during a regular season game.

Iverson tried to stop Shaquille O'Neal from going up and ended up fouling him. Following the play, Kobe Bryant asked AI an interesting question.

"They threw it to him and I tried to foul him," Iverson said. "Before he was going up. I remember jumping on his back and he took me up with him. I ain’t lying dawg. And Kobe looked at me and said man ‘What the hell is wrong with you, you gotta die? Are you tryna die?'"

Also read: "This is me": Shaquille O'Neal once convinced 28-time Grammy winner, Quincy Jones, to star him in a comic-book movie

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)