"There's no panic" - Steph Curry says as Golden State Warriors lose to Milwaukee Bucks, making it four defeats out of five for Dubs

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a funk. The Dubs suffered an embarrassing 99-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, making it their fourth defeat in five contests. The Warriors' misery versus Milwaukee was compounded by the fact that they trailed 38-77 at the half against the home team. The Warriors eventually lost by 19 points to bring up their 11th loss of the season.

Steph Curry had 12 points on the night for the Golden State Warriors. The 33-year-old point-guard shot just 4-of-11 from the field, making it the third time in five appearances that Curry has been held to less than 15 points by the Warriors' opponents. However, Curry did not feel that the Warriors needed to overreact to their recent form slump. He said:

"We beat some really good teams in this league. We've lost to some pretty good teams. We've got blown out a couple of times. It's the life of a 82-game schedule but where it gets tricky is if there are consistent things that show up night-after-night and obviously that's what we have to correct sooner than later. We'll get another opportunity tomorrow [play Chicago on Jan 14]."

"It's nice having Klay [Thompson] back. Obviously we're missing Draymond [Green], not to say the least. We want to right the ship as quickly as possible but there's no panic," he added.

"Everything went wrong on both ends of the floor" - Steph Curry on Golden State Warriors' first half performance versus Milwaukee Bucks

The Golden State Warriors had a horrible start to the game versus Milwaukee. They trailed 21-37 at the end of the first quarter, but to make matters worse gave the home team a 17-40 advantage in the second quarter. Speaking on the team's first-half performance, Steph Curry said:

“We just got off to a terrible start where everything went wrong on both ends of the floor.”

Overall, the Warriors shot just 34.7% from the field through four quarters and knocked down only 16 of their 48 (33.3%) long-range attempts. The Warriors also committed 15 turnovers in the contest. Although the visitors outscored the Bucks 61-41 in the second half, the first-half deficit proved to be insurmountable in the final analysis.

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will meet once more in the regular season when the Dubs host the Bucks on 12 March 2022.

