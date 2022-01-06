"There’s no place in our beautiful game for you!" - LeBron James strongly condemns Wizards commentator who made a questionable remark

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the comments made by Washington Wizards commentator Glenn Consor regarding Kevin Porter Jr. and his father.

LeBron James wrote on his Twitter account:

"Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!"

Glenn Consor was the Washington Wizards' commentator during the Houston Rockets' visit to the nation's capital as Kevin Porter Jr.'s buzzer-beater resulted in the Rockets beating the Wizards, 114-111. Consor, commenting on the buzzer-beater, said:

"You've got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. was charged with first-degree manslaughter for a shooting in 1993 and pleaded guilty to it. However, Porter Sr. was shot and killed at a bar in 2004. Kevin Porter Jr. was only 4 years old at the time.

LeBron James and his philanthropic work

LeBron continues to be a model citizen and an excellent example for any aspiring young NBA player or athlete to look up to. Hardly involved in controversy on and off the court despite being in the league since 2003, James has conducted himself in such an incredible manner.

King James has been outspoken on many issues regarding racism, police brutality and the inequality that is prevalent in the United States of America. He has been at the forefront of many protests and movements regarding such topics and continues to be a pillar of consistency that speaks on social justice issues and a lot more.

LeBron James @KingJames I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY

James understands the platform that has been given to him as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and uses it to promote awareness and consciousness to his millions of followers.

James is an active supporter of many non-profit organizations. His very own LeBron James Family Foundation built the I Promise School, which focuses on helping struggling elementary school students stay in school. LeBron has spoken about this as being the biggest achievement of his career.

King James has also been vocal about the importance of voting in America and was constantly seen promoting the need to vote during elections in order to bring true change to society for the better. He has also endorsed and campaigned for many political figures and continues to strive for the improvement of the community.

