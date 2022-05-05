“There’s no place in the game of basketball for something like that to happen” - Jay Williams believes Dillon Brooks should be suspended by the NBA after his Flagrant 2 foul

ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks should be suspended for his Flagrant 2 foul against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Brooks was ejected barely three minutes into Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal on Tuesday night. He attempted to execute a chase-down block but ended up catching Payton on the head, forcing an awkward landing and an elbow injury.

Members of the NBA community have weighed in on the foul, with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson losing their cool after it happened.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr: “Dillon Brooks broke the code.”



On "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Williams spoke passionately about the foul, calling on the NBA to enforce a suspension for Game 3 on Saturday in San Francisco:

"Dillon Brooks should have been ejected in that game, and he should be suspended for another game. That's what the NBA should do and (commissioner) Adam Silver.

"Dillon Brooks barely left the ground, and he winds up. If you're gonna foul somebody hard in a fast break, you jump and you meet them at the rim, let your body connect with them and you try to beat it up that way. But you don't club them over the head.

"Clubbing somebody over the head while they're in transition is a bad look. It's a worse foul than the Flagrant 2 that I have for Draymond Green. Now, Draymond Green didn't get suspended for another game, but the NBA needs to do the right thing here and suspend Dillon Brooks for Game 3, because there's no place in the game of basketball for something like that to happen."

The NBA has continued to make sure that appropriate punishments are dished out for these offenses. As of the time of publication, no word has been said regarding further action towards Brooks.

Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 without Dillon Brooks

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis evened the series at one game apiece with a 106-101 win. The Grizzlies began Game 2 with an 8-0 run, but the Warriors got back into the game as the night went on.

Dillon Brooks is an elite-level defender, and although he was missed, the Grizzlies managed to soldier through. Memphis Ja Morant took over, registering a game-high 47 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Warriors, on the other hand, lost arguably their best perimeter defender, Payton. The Warriors said after the game that Payton had broken his elbow (as determined by X-rays) and would have an MRI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there is no timetable for his return.

