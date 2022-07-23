“There’s no pounding his chest every time he makes a bucket” - Sacramento Kings prodigy’s agent says his client reminds him of Tim Duncan

After Keegan Murray was considered a reach by some analysts after being selected fourth by the Sacramento Kings last month, the talented forward proved otherwise.

Murray was named the Summer League MVP after averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0%, including 40.0% from 3-point range, in Las Vegas. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, recently compared his young client to an NBA legend on SiriusXM NBA radio:

"His efficiency is literally off the charts. It's so much fun to watch him grow. Everytime he makes a bucket, he walks down the court like what am I supposed to do? The guy he reminds me the most of, honestly, is (San Antonio Spurs' five-time champion) Tim Duncan, in terms of demeanor."

Duncan, known as The Big Fundamental, was a two-time MVP, a 15-time All-Star and 15-time All-Defensive team member in 19 seasons in San Antonio. The Wake Forest product and Hall of Famer was the NBA Finals MVP three times as well.

After his strong play in the California Classic, Murray and the Kings headed to Las Vegas, and the Iowa product met the challenge.

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray starting to generate buzz

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray in the Summer League

Heading into the draft, many expected the Sacramento Kings to draft Purdue star guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 4 pick. Instead, the Kings selected former Iowa forward Keegan Murray, generating some skepticism.

Murray was one of the most impressive players in college basketball last year. Murray, a consensus first-team All-American, was awarded the Karl Malone Award as college basketball's top forward. He blossomed as a sophomore, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game after averaging 8.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg as a freshman. He was also the MVP of the Big Ten Tournament.

However, although just a sophomore, Murray will turn 22 in August, something that drew the concern of evaluators. Despite the critics, Murray has looked like the perfect piece of the puzzle for the Sacramento Kings.

NBA Communications @NBAPR Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Most Valuable Player of NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022.



Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas. Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Most Valuable Player of NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022. Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range in four games in Las Vegas. https://t.co/mTuBltv7Eo

Throughout his interview on SiriusXM radio, Bartelstein talked about how Murray's composure and work ethic has stood out as a player who is "special."

Murray has the ability to become a sensational player for Sacramento. After his strong Summer League showing, it looks as if the Kings might have found themselves a heck of an asset in their rookie forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far