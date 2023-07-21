"There’s really nothing he can’t do" - Austin Reaves raves about Anthony Davis' defensive abilities

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is coming off a postseason run in which he dominated defensively en route to LA’s Western Conference finals appearance.

Davis, who appeared to be fully healthy after an injury-plagued season, put his versatility and rim protection on full display over 16 playoff games. However, according to Davis’ teammate Austin Reaves, fans are still underappreciative of the big man.

During a recent appearance on the 'All The Smoke' podcast with former NBA veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Reaves first spoke about Davis’ impact. He said that Davis doesn’t get enough credit for how easy he makes the game for his teammates through his elite rim protection:

“He’s obviously a good person to have on your team, especially defensively.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he does (defensively) for us as guards. Knowing you have him as a rim protector, you can be more physical, more aggressive, you can shoot passing lanes and know if they get in the paint then it’s going to be tough to get two anyways.”

Reaves added that Davis might be the second most skilled player he’s ever seen behind Lakers star forward LeBron James. Reaves said this is because of Davis’ size, two-way versatility and his lack of weaknesses on the court:

“He’s arguably right behind LeBron as the most skilled player I’ve ever seen.

“Just his height, the way he moves, he can handle the ball, he can shoot it. There’s really nothing he can’t do.”

How did Anthony Davis fare last season?

The biggest question mark surrounding Anthony Davis has always been health as injuries have consistently plagued him throughout his career. The star big man was only able to suit up in 56 games last season due to various injuries.

In addition, he has only played a total of 194 regular season games over his first four seasons in LA. However, whenever, he is on the court, most would agree that his talent and production are undeniable.

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game on 56.3% shooting over 56 regular season games last season.

He then averaged 22.6 PPG, 14.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG and 3.1 BPG on 52.0% shooting over 16 playoff games.

At times, fans tend to question Davis’ mindset as he sometimes appears to zone out on the offensive end. However, when he’s locked in offensively, Davis plays like a clear-cut top two-way player in the NBA.

Furthermore, his defensive impact is often felt just by his presence on the court. This is especially made clear by how much the team struggles when Davis is out of the lineup. Over 26 games without him last season, LA went just 12-14.

Once again, Davis didn’t receive any formal awards recognizing his defensive impact last season. He also hasn’t made an All-Defensive Team since 2020 and has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

However, his teammates are certainly feeling his impact and Davis’ defense was a big reason why LA won the 2020 NBA title. So, as long as the Lakers keep thriving with Davis on the court, his lack of awards recognition probably doesn't matter.

