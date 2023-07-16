Watch: Anthony Davis makes rare public appearance with daughter Nala to catch the WNBA All-Star game

Anthony Davis and his daughter Nala were at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas to watch the WNBA All-Star Game. The LA Lakers superstar is spending quality time with his five-year-old kid as the NBA is in the offseason now.

AD didn’t show up to catch the Lakers’ summer league team at the Thomas and Mack Center over the past two weeks. Knowing how much he’s away from his family during the regular season, he’s doing his best to be around Nala before the next season starts.

Davis and his daughter watched A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner and Satou Sabally and many others have fun and compete. Wilson and Stewart were the top vote-getters and captained their respective squads.

The defending champs Las Vegas Aces have four players in the All-Star Game led by Wilson. Coach Becky Hammon is also calling the shots in the said game. The Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty each have three representatives in the said contest.

The game is a rematch of last season’s battle where Team Wilson won. This year, Anthony Davis and Nala witnessed Team Stewart’s big-time revenge with a 143-127 drubbing of their rivals.

Jewell Lloyd of the Seattle Storm won the All-Star game MVP after scoring 31 points. She broke the previous record of 30 points set by Maya Moore in 2015 and Kelsey Plum last year.

Brittney Griner had a heartwarming moment to start the game. Last year, the WNBA made her an All-Star starter while she was imprisoned in Russia. This year, she’s back where she belonged.

Anthony Davis and Nala were two of the crowd who stood up when Griner slammed the ball home, the 26th of her career.

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are looking to win the championship next season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are primed to challenge for the NBA championship next season. GM Rob Pelinka has done a masterful job of retooling the roster to become one of the title favorites next season.

AD and LeBron James will be leading a stacked team that has balance, size, length and even shooting. No one will be expecting them to start next season the way they opened up the 2022-23 campaign.

The only concern, as always, will be the health of “King James” and Anthony Davis. If both or one of them is out for a significant amount of time, Pelinka’s masterclass in the offseason may not matter.

“Both LeBron James & Anthony Davis are recovering well and going to be over their respective foot injuries - the torn tendon for LeBron and the stress reaction and the bone spur for Anthony Davis - by the… LeBron James & Anthony Davis on their foot injuries, per Dave Mcmenamin“Both LeBron James & Anthony Davis are recovering well and going to be over their respective foot injuries - the torn tendon for LeBron and the stress reaction and the bone spur for Anthony Davis - by the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

James and AD suffered foot injuries that respectively sidelined them for a long stretch last season. Both are reportedly rehabilitating well and are ready to compete next season.

A rematch of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets will be something fans will be dying to see.

