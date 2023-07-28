"There's no way that this is happening": Bradley Beal had zero faith that he would be playing with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns acquiring Bradley Beal was probably the biggest off-season move by any NBA team. Beal will be playing next season alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, forming arguably the best four-man team in the league.

In an interview with SLAM, the former Washington Wizards superstar had this to say about the trade (via Ahn Fire Digital):

"When I initially heard Phoenix was in play, I kind of questioned it. I was like, 'Are they trading [Devin Booker]? Like there's no way that this is happening. This can’t be right.

"Fast forward, he’s here, I’m here and Kevin’s [Durant] here and DA is here. It’s crazy and surreal to think about how the deal even came to fruition.

“I’m in an awesome situation where I can compete every single night for a chance to win".

The Wizards had very little leverage in the three-team deal that sent Beal to the Suns. “Big Panda” had the only no-trade clause in the NBA, allowing him to veto trade scenarios.

Phoenix traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round swaps and six future second-round picks to the Wizards. The Indiana Pacers sent Bilal Coulibaly, the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, to Washington for Jarace Walker and two future second-round picks.

The Wizards previously dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, signaling that they were likely headed toward a rebuild. Moving Bradley Beal for whatever they can get out of a trade was going to be the next scenario.

With the Phoenix Suns, Beal will be in a vastly different situation. He will be playing for a team that is expected to challenge for the NBA title.

The Phoenix Suns will need Bradley Beal to play much better defense

The Suns now have an embarrassment of riches on offense. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are easily two of the smoothest scorers who can erupt at any given time. Deandre Ayton isn’t the best big man in the NBA, but he is also a threat to get buckets.

Bradley Beal’s ability to create shots for himself will only make the Suns even more difficult to defend. Shrinking the floor to contain any of the team’s superstars will be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

While the offense will be a beast, the defense will be a question mark for the team. Booker has been solid on that end as well as Durant. Beal, on the other hand, has been heavily criticized over the past few years for his lethargy on that end.

On defense, the Suns may ask Beal to cover their opponent’s best perimeter player. They can’t force Booker to do that, considering his task of also playmaking for the team.

Bradley Beal will need to be at least an average defender to maximize his stint on the floor alongside Phoenix’s other superstars.

