"These bums are making $600 million for two years" - Shaquille O'Neal wishes he's playing in NBA today, believes he'd earn $300 million per year

Shaquille O'Neal earned around $286 million in salary during his 19-year NBA career. However, O'Neal wishes he played in the league today due to the contracts being handed out. The LA Lakers legend believes he would earn $300 million per year in today's NBA.

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David (h/t Yahoo! Sports), O'Neal discussed various aspects of his NBA and post-playing career. The four-time champion was asked about his thoughts regarding the current contracts given out in the league.

He reckons teams would have paid him $300 million per season if he played in the current era.

“I'd be $600 million. These bums are making $600 million for two years," O'Neal said. "I wish I was playing now. ... I'm telling you that's what I'd make playing against these little cupcakes. I wish I was playing now, I swear."

Shaquille O'Neal has been critical of some current NBA players, especially Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. O'Neal is not a fan of Gobert, who is one of the best defensive centers of his generation. O'Neal's criticism of the French star is for his offensive game or rather the lack of it.

The two had a small beef back in May, with O'Neal explaining that he wants Gobert to be better. He also respects the three-time Defensive Player of the Year for not backing down from his comments.

"You know what Rudy, let me tell you something: I respect that, I do," O'Neal said. "A lot of times when I throw jabs, people think it's hate or whatever. But it's really, I'm just challenging him, because this thing we have right now is so good. If it continues to be great, everybody will prosper. That's how you gotta look at it."

Shaquille O'Neal responds to Ben Simmons

Shaquille O'Neal at the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight

Shaquille O'Neal was one of many people critical of how Ben Simmons handled his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Simmons fired back at O'Neal during an appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.

"I DM'd him, and I was like, 'Why are you saying this if you don't even know the story?'" Simmons said. "Because he always wants to say, 'Yo, we're LSU brothers; you're my brother.' All this, that. If you're my LSU brother, you would've reached out by now, and it’s been months since I've been dealing with this. You ain't reached out once and said like, 'Hey, you ok? Like, what's going on?'"

O'Neal responded to Simmons on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." The former MVP explained that there's nothing personal against Simmons, and he doesn't hate the Australian. O'Neal only wants Simmons to be able to deal with criticism better.

"First of all, it's never a personal attack on you," O'Neal said. "I just say what I saw. I saw in his eyes; he was scared and guess what? Everybody goes through struggles; we all do, but this is the game we play. This is the life we live."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far