"These guys drive me crazy": Charles Barkley fumes at modern-day players failing to take advantage of mismatches

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley has long been critical of the modern-day NBA. On Tuesday, Barkley touched on his latest gripe concerning players failing to capitalize on mismatches.

During TNT’s broadcast of the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns’ NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup, Barkley called out teams for shooting too many jumpers. The former MVP said that players consistently don’t pass the ball to big men being defended by smaller defenders.

Barkley referenced a play where Lakers star big man Anthony Davis was being defended by Suns veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon. Instead of setting Davis up to take advantage of the mismatch, the Lakers shot a long jumper. According to Barkley, plays like these make it difficult for him to enjoy watching games.

“Watching the NBA today, man, these guys just drive me crazy. They didn’t even take advantage of the mismatch,” Barkley said.

“You watch these games; these guys just jack up shots. I’m like, ‘Yo, man, do y'all know that Eric Gordon is trying to guard Anthony Davis and you just jack up a 3?’ … The way they play defense in the NBA, everybody switches, there’s mismatches all over the place.”

In today’s NBA, most teams have put a premium on spacing and high-volume 3-point shooting. However, it appears that Barkley would like to see some teams start playing more traditional basketball.

Charles Barkley jokingly bet $15 million on Suns to beat Lakers in NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

Charles Barkley may not have been the biggest fan of how the Lakers operated their offense on Tuesday. However, they still came away with a 106-103 victory after Barkley jokingly bet his co-host Shaquille O’Neal $15 million that his Suns would emerge victorious.

“I’m gonna disagree with the big fella. I’m going with my Suns tonight,” Barkley said pregame.

O’Neal then told Barkley to “bet it,” to which he responded “$15 million.”

Fortunately for the Hall of Famer, he didn’t appear to be serious, or he would have been $15 million in the hole.

Following the Lakers’ win, they advanced to the In-Season Tournament’s semifinals where they will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday.

